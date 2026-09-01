Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr could be docked points or even relegated from Saudi Pro League if club ignores key financial rule

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al-Nassr has made a flying start to the new Saudi Pro League season, but an issue away from the pitch could quickly turn into a major headache. The club is facing strict financial scrutiny, with the possibility of serious sporting consequences hanging over any future transfer activity.

Al-Nassr has won each of their opening three league matches and currently has maximum points as they look to build on their title-winning campaign. However, the club’s ability to make further moves in the transfer market is being closely monitored, creating an unusual situation for one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest teams.

According to Saudi outlet Thamanya, Al-Nassr remains under active financial supervision from the Financial Control Committee, with the restrictions linked to the club’s significant financial obligations. Reports have claimed that the club’s debts have reached more than $213 million.

The situation means the club cannot approach new contracts and renewals as freely as other clubs. The club has reportedly completed limited transfer business this summer, with Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa among the additions, while other negotiations have faced greater scrutiny.

Samu Costa and Mohamed Simakan of team Al Nassr

The financial restrictions have also reportedly affected contract renewals involving both senior players and academy prospects. That has left the club’s management having to carefully balance its desire to strengthen the squad with the requirements imposed by the authorities.

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The rule that could have serious consequences

This is where the situation becomes particularly serious for Ronaldo’s club. Thamanya adds that Al-Nassr might be subject to a three-point punishment or perhaps relegation to the First Division this season if it signs a new contract without first gaining clearance from the Financial Control Committee.

Saudi legal experts and reports have highlighted the potential consequences of bypassing the financial-control process. The restrictions can apply to player and coaching contracts above certain financial thresholds, meaning approval must be secured before the club commits to deals that fall under the regulations.

The possibility of relegation would obviously represent an extraordinary punishment for a club competing for the Saudi Pro League title. Al-Nassr’s perfect start could be dramatically affected if the club were to lose points, while relegation would completely transform the team’s season.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC

Why the restrictions matter now

The timing creates an additional complication because the Saudi transfer window remains open until October 12, 2026. That gives Al-Nassr more time to strengthen its squad, but every potential agreement must be handled carefully while the financial supervision remains in place.

The club has reportedly explored solutions aimed at improving its financial position, including increasing commercial revenue and restructuring its obligations. Until the Financial Control Committee’s requirements are satisfied, however, the pressure surrounding every new contract will remain.

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The restrictions also come as Al-Nassr attempt to maintain a squad capable of competing on several fronts. With Ronaldo leading the attack and the club targeting further domestic success, losing the ability to freely operate in the market could become a significant sporting disadvantage.