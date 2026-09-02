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Lionel Messi to be honored across Argentine league following national team retirement

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

AFA, Argentine football’s governing body, announced a tribute for Lionel Messi across the sport following his retirement from the Argentina national team. The recognition will extend to every match of the league, as well as all other categories and disciplines under the federation’s umbrella, both men’s and women’s.

Every fixture will pause at the 10-minute mark of the first half for a full minute of applause, honoring Messi’s more than two-decade career with the Albiceleste. Stadiums equipped with big screens will also play an institutional video chronicling his time with the national team before kickoff.

It is decreed that in the next matchday of all categories of all men’s and women’s disciplines (11-a-side, Futsal, and Beach Soccer), the match will be stopped at the tenth (10th) minute of the first half and one (1) minute of applause will be given in recognition of Lionel Messi’s career with the Argentina national team,” the official bulletin, published under Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia’s leadership, read.

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Messi’s international career spanned 21 years since his 2005 debut, during which he made 207 appearances, scored 125 goals and provided 68 assists for Argentina. Over that span, he lifted the 2022 World Cup, the 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles, the 2022 Finalissima, the 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medal, and the 2005 U-20 World Cup.

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Fans push to retire the No. 10, but face a regulatory hurdle

The wave of tributes also reignited a request that has circulated among Argentina supporters since Messi’s announcement: retiring the No. 10 jersey permanently in his honor, so no player ever wears it for the national team again.

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The idea would leave the number forever associated with both Messi and Diego Maradona, the two players most responsible fThe request runs into the same obstacle that blocked it once before.

FIFA regulations require official squad lists for tournaments like the World Cup and Copa America to use consecutive numbering from 1 to 26, with a number assigned to every player on the roster, meaning the No. 10 cannot simply be shelved.or turning it into more than just a shirt number.

Argentina already tried this exact move ahead of the 2002 World Cup to honor Maradona, but FIFA rejected the request on those same regulatory grounds, and the number continued to be worn by subsequent generations of players.

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