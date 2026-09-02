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Lionel Messi could soon have a new Inter Miami teammate as Riquelme Fillipi move advances, but there’s a twist

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Lionel Messi (left) and Riquelme Fillipi (right)
© Getty Images & XLionel Messi (left) and Riquelme Fillipi (right)

Lionel Messi could soon welcome another promising South American talent to Inter Miami, with Riquelme Fillipi closing in on a move from Palmeiras. The 19-year-old Brazilian winger has emerged as an intriguing target during the MLS transfer window, although the agreement comes with an unusual detail that could make the transfer especially interesting.

Talks between the two clubs have advanced quickly in recent days, with paperwork already exchanged and the player having taken an important step toward completing the move. Fillipi has signed the necessary documents, leaving administrative formalities and his move to the United States as the main remaining hurdles.

According to Globo.com, Palmeiras and Inter Miami have been working toward finalizing the agreement after negotiations progressed during the final stages of the transfer window. The Brazilian teenager is expected to sign a four-year contract, provided the remaining MLS procedures are completed.

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Fillipi still needs to obtain a visa before he can travel to the United States, with his representatives estimating that the process could take around 10 days. MLS administrative clearance is also required before the transfer can officially be completed and the youngster can begin his new chapter in Miami.

Riquelme Fillipi

Riquelme Fillipi

The winger has spent the last few years developing at Palmeiras after joining the club at Under-15 level in 2021. Although he has struggled to establish himself as a regular senior player under Abel Ferreira, his performances in the youth ranks have made him one of the more interesting prospects in the club’s system.

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The twist: The structure of the transfer

The most interesting element of the agreement is the structure of the transfer, Globo.com reports. Inter Miami will reportedly acquire 60% of Fillipi’s economic rights for between $5.5 million and $6 million, while Palmeiras will retain the remaining 40%.

That arrangement gives Palmeiras a continued financial interest in the teenager’s future, particularly if Fillipi develops rapidly and eventually attracts another major transfer. For Inter Miami, meanwhile, the deal represents a significant investment in a player who could provide both attacking quality and future resale value.

Fillipi’s arrival would fit Inter Miami’s growing interest in young South American talent. The club has built a squad around established stars, but adding a 19-year-old prospect provides another route toward strengthening the team for the longer term.

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Promising record at youth level

Fillipi’s biggest credentials come from his time with Palmeiras’ Under-20 side. He scored 23 goals and supplied four assists in 42 appearances during his standout 2025 campaign, demonstrating the attacking instincts that convinced Inter Miami to make a substantial investment.

His senior experience, however, remains relatively limited. Fillipi made two first-team appearances in 2025 and featured nine times in 2026, while continuing to move between Ferreira’s senior squad and the Under-20 team.

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He has managed two goals and one assist in 12 senior and youth appearances during 2026, but his limited role with the first team meant that Palmeiras became increasingly open to a departure when interest arrived.

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