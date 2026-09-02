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Lionel Messi’s iconic No. 10 Argentina shirt can’t be retired because of a FIFA regulation

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

Lionel Messi‘s retirement from the Argentina national team has reignited a wish among fans on social media: retiring the No. 10 jersey permanently so no other player ever wears it for the Albiceleste again.

The idea behind the push is straightforward for those calling for it — leaving the number forever associated with Messi, who wore it for two decades and leaves as the national team’s all-time leading scorer and most-capped player. Doing so would also tie the number permanently to Diego Maradona, the other legendary figure most responsible for turning it into far more than just a shirt number.

Regardless of how much support the idea gathers, it runs into a hard regulatory wall. FIFA rules require official squad lists for tournaments like the World Cup and Copa America to use consecutive numbering from 1 to 26, with a number assigned to every single player named to the roster. That means the No. 10 cannot simply be left unused in official competition, no matter how symbolic the gesture would be.

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The rule leaves Argentina with limited options — the number could theoretically go unused in a friendly, but in any official tournament, someone on the 26-man list would have to wear it.

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The Maradona precedent

This isn’t the first time this exact request has come up. Argentina previously attempted to retire the No. 10 ahead of the 2002 World Cup as a tribute to Maradona, whose career had already cemented the number’s legendary status in the country. FIFA rejected the request outright, citing the same consecutive-numbering requirement that stands in the way today.

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As a result, the number continued to be worn by subsequent generations of Argentine players in the years that followed, eventually passing to Messi himself. With that same regulation still in place, any renewed push to retire the No. 10 in his honor would face the identical outcome once again.

Who could wear the No. 10 next?

Beyond the retirement debate, the more immediate question is who actually inherits the No. 10 shirt when Argentina takes the field again. According to reports, Nico Paz is projected as a candidate, given that the Como playmaker operates in a similar position to Messi and wears the same number in his club. The concern, however, is whether the 22-year-old can handle the weight of that number so early in his international career.

For that reason, some believe it might be better suited to a proven World Cup winner rather than a newcomer, with names like Alexis Mac Allister, Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez floated as alternatives who already have the pedigree and experience to carry that symbolic responsibility for the Albiceleste going forward.

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