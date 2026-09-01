Enzo Fernandez reportedly set to turn into 4th most expensive soccer player in $169M fee move to Manchester City

Enzo Fernandez‘s transfer saga in the 2026 summer window is nearing its conclusion as the midfielder reportedly prepares to complete a blockbuster move to Manchester City from Chelsea. With the deal valued at $169 million, the Argentine international is set to become the fourth-most expensive soccer player in the history of the sport.

As reported by David Ornstein of The Athletic, Manchester City and Chelsea have reached an agreement for the transfer of Enzo Fernandez for a fee of £125 million (€145 million / $169 million USD). Personal terms are fully locked in, with Fernandez undergoing his medical examinations to finalize the deal on transfer deadline day.

Fernandez will sign a five-year contract running through June 2031, positioning him as a central building block in Manchester City’s midfield reconfiguration. The Argentine’s relationship with head coach Enzo Maresca proved to be a decisive factor in pushing the deal over the finish line, even after Chelsea’s previous £120 million valuation window expired earlier in the summer.

The £125 million price tag also establishes Fernandez as the most expensive Argentine player in history, eclipsing his own benchmark. Back in January 2023, Chelsea triggered his €120 million release clause to acquire him from Benfica, and just three years later, the Blues have managed to turn a substantial profit on the 25-year-old playmaker.

Enzo Fernandez speaks with Enzo Maresca, Head Coach of Chelsea FC, during a training session. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Enzo Fernandez to stand as fourth-most expensive soccer signing

Consolidated as one of the elite central midfielders in global soccer at just 25 years old, Fernandez commanded a valuation that prompted Manchester City to commit $169 million to seal his signature. While the fee vaulting him up the historic leaderboard is staggering, it still sits behind the single most expensive transfer in soccer history.

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Neymar maintains the top spot as the most expensive player of all time after Paris Saint-Germain activated his €222 million ($257.5 million USD) buyout clause to sign him from FC Barcelona in 2017. A year later, Kylian Mbappe completed his marquee move from AS Monaco to PSG for €180 million ($208.8 million USD), initially structured as a loan to comply with Financial Fair Play parameters.

Occupying third place ahead of Fernandez is Ousmane Dembele‘s 2017 move from Borussia Dortmund to FC Barcelona. The Blaugrana agreed to an initial fee of €105 million plus up to €40 million in add-ons, bringing the total potential package to €148 million ($171.7 million USD) for the French winger.

Fernandez sits right behind them, with the reported €145 million ($169 million USD) Manchester City are paying Chelsea matching Alexander Isak’s €145 million move from Newcastle United to Liverpool, while simultaneously equaling the British transfer record, as confirmed by journalist Ben Jacobs.

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Top 10 most expensive soccer transfers

Factoring in Enzo Fernandez’s pending transfer to Manchester City, the list of the top 10 most expensive moves in soccer history stands as follows: