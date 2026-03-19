Dani Carvajal’s potential departure reportedly leads Real Madrid to consider Diogo Dalot and other two players

Following his serious injury, Dani Carvajal does not seem to have fully recovered his level at Real Madrid, becoming a regular substitute. With his contract expiring, the Spaniard is expected to leave as a free agent. In response, Los Blancos are reportedly targeting Manchester United star Diogo Dalot and other two candidates to reinforce the right-back spot.

According to Alejandro Alcázar in Diario Sport, Real Madrid are targeting Diogo Dalot of Manchester United as one of their preferred options to reinforce the right-back position, with his transfer fee expected to be around €40 million. Alongside him, they are also considering Kyriani Sabbe, who has been shining at Club Brugge, with a potential fee of around €10 million.

Far from ending there, Los Blancos are also looking at Pedro Porro. However, the Spaniard would only arrive if Tottenham Hotspur are relegated, as he is considered untouchable by his current team, according to Diario Sport. Due to this uncertain scenario, the Portuguese propels as the main target.

While Dani Carvajal has been a standout at Real Madrid, he has not reached his usual performance level, and doubts have emerged about whether he can regain it. Nonetheless, Los Blancos are still waiting to see if he can return to his best over the remaining three months, so they are open to a short-term contract extension.

Diogo Dalot, Kyriani Sabbe and Pedro Porro.

Trent Alexander-Arnold keeps disappointing at Real Madrid

Given Dani Carvajal’s veteran status, Real Madrid identified Trent Alexander-Arnold as their marquee reinforcement. However, the Englishman has not managed to establish as a solid full-back. Not only has he failed to make an impact offensively, but he has also struggled defensively, putting his starting role into question.

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Unlike his time at Liverpool, the Englishman does not have an inverted full-back role, contributing in midfield. Instead, coach Álvaro Arbeloa looks for him to fulfill the same role as Carvajal: a full-back with wide range and defensive solidity. Therefore, Trent has stopped shining, as he is unable to adapt to his new role.

David Jimenez may emerge as an option for Real Madrid

Amid the injuries to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal, Real Madrid’s Álvaro Arbeloa turned to David Jiménez, an academy player, as a major alternative. At 22, the Spaniard delivered solid performances, but the veteran’s return sent him back to Real Madrid Castilla. However, he could reemerge as a key alternative.

If Los Blancos struggle to secure Dalot, Porro, or Sabbe, youngster Jiménez could again become a solid alternative at right-back, given his standout performances in LaLiga. Moreover, the Spaniard could even challenge Trent for the starting spot, as he contributes both defensively and offensively, reminiscent of Carvajal’s prime.

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