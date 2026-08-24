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Atletico Madrid eye Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson as emergency plan for unsettled Julian Alvarez

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid
© Getty ImagesJulian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid still believe Julian Alvarez could leave this summer. Consequently, the club is preparing for a future without him in the squad, eyeing Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson as their primary contingency target.

After Alvarez was booed by home supporters at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium, the club’s stance on retaining the forward at all costs may have softened, making a transfer more likely than before.

While the door remains strictly shut on a potential move to domestic rivals FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid have reportedly opened the possibility of dealing with foreign suitors such as Arsenal. However, they are demanding a steep €150 million (£128m) valuation to sanction his departure.

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Nicolas Jackson awaits transfer domino effect

Atletico Madrid are not the only club monitoring Nicolas Jackson. In the Premier League, Aston Villa also view the Senegalese international as an attacking priority, provided key transfer pieces move in the coming days.

Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea

Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea

According to Fabrizio Romano, Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are actively pursuing Ollie Watkins. Should Watkins complete a move to Saudi Arabia, Jackson would immediately become Aston Villa’s top replacement target.

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However, Al-Hilal are simultaneously monitoring Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli, which could lead to Watkins remaining at Villa Park and reducing Jackson’s options in England.

Julian Alvarez’s strained situation at Atletico

During Atletico Madrid’s 2026–27 LaLiga home opener against Villarreal, Alvarez was visibly frustrated by his situation. The club even advised him to head directly to the dressing room after the final whistle without joining his teammates to acknowledge the supporters, preventing further conflict.

While Alvarez still harbors hope for a dream move to Barcelona, an exit to a top foreign club now appears to be the most viable resolution for all parties involved.

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