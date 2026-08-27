Who are PSG facing in the League Stage of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League?

Paris Saint-Germain enter the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase as the two-time defending champions, having beaten Arsenal on penalties in Budapest back in May to become the first French club in history to win the competition twice, and the second club in the modern era to retain the title back-to-back.

As one of the competition’s top seeds, PSG sit in Pot 1 alongside Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, Inter Milan, Arsenal, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid.

Under the league phase format, each club faces eight different opponents, drawing two teams from each of the four pots, with the matchups split evenly between four home and four away fixtures.

PSG’s opponents for the 2026-27 league phase, listed in order of matchday, are as follows: Barcelona, Manchester City, Roma, Aston Villa, Galatasaray, Villarreal, Slovan Bratislava, and Como.

Tweet placeholder

PSG chase a rare three-peat

Should PSG go all the way this season, they would become just the second club in the Champions League era, and the first since Real Madrid’s run from 2016 to 2018, to win three consecutive European Cups.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Who are Real Madrid facing in the League Stage of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League?

It’s a feat that has only been managed a handful of times across the competition’s history, also achieved by Real Madrid’s five-in-a-row side of the late 1950s and by Ajax and Bayern Munich in the 1970s, underlining just how rare a challenge Luis Enrique’s side are taking on.