Enzo Fernandez reportedly accepts Man City move as Chelsea negotiations could make him Premier League record signing

Enzo Fernandez‘s tenure with Chelsea appears to be nearing its conclusion, marked by a hostile reception from supporters who once cheered the former club captain. With Fernandez reportedly agreeing to personal terms with Manchester City, an eventual deal between the two clubs could make him the most expensive transfer in Premier League history.

Chelsea opened their 2026-27 Premier League campaign on Monday against Fulham, with Fernandez starting among the substitutes. Head coach Xabi Alonso introduced the Argentine midfielder in the 65th minute to replace Romeo Lavia, only for Fernandez to be loudly booed by traveling Chelsea fans at Craven Cottage.

When asked after the match about Fernandez’s situation and a potential move to Man City, Alonso did little to dismiss the speculation. “In football, I am not surprised by anything. We will see this week. My wish is that we know what will happen for the future, but we will see this week,” he told the BBC, while later brushing off the crowd reaction as “not a big deal” during his press conference.

Enzo Fernandez open to Man City move

According to Fabrizio Romano, Fernandez has given his green light to join Manchester City. With the player eager for a fresh start, negotiations now depend on Chelsea and the Premier League champions agreeing on a fee after an initial 120 million pound release clause timeline expired.

Enzo Fernandez speaks with Enzo Maresca, Head Coach of Chelsea FC, during a training session. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

According to TyC Sports journalist and Argentina insider Gaston Edul, Manchester City will formally submit their proposal for Fernandez between Tuesday, August 25, and Wednesday. Following a direct discussion between Fernandez and Alonso regarding his standing in the squad, Edul reports that the manager considers a departure entirely feasible.

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Although the option to trigger his previous £120 million clause has passed, City manager Enzo Maresca’s desire to anchor his midfield rebuild around the Argentine has driven the club forward. Edul reports that Manchester City are preparing a bid between £130 million and £140 million ($177M to $191M USD), eclipsing the £106.8 million ($145M USD) Chelsea paid Benfica to sign him originally.

Manchester City have already cleared necessary roster space in midfield through the sales of Tijjani Reijnders and Rodri, alongside a potential departure for Nico Gonzalez to Newcastle United. The accumulated transfer revenues position City comfortably within Financial Fair Play guidelines to complete the record-setting transaction.

Enzo Fernandez, the most expensive Premier League transfer?

Fernandez previously set the benchmark as the most expensive acquisition in Premier League history when Chelsea paid 121 million euros (£106.8 million / $145M USD) to Benfica. While subsequent transfers surpassed that mark, City’s proposed valuation would place him back atop the all-time list.

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At present, Alexander Isak holds the record for the highest transfer fee paid by a Premier League club following his £125 million ($170.5M USD) move from Newcastle United to Liverpool. Even at the baseline estimate of £130 million ($177M USD), Fernandez would re-establish himself as the league’s most expensive signing.

If the transaction goes through at the projected figures, the Premier League’s all-time top transfer leaderboard would rank as follows:

Enzo Fernandez : Chelsea to Manchester City for £130 million ($177M USD)

: Chelsea to Manchester City for £130 million ($177M USD) Alexander Isak : Newcastle United to Liverpool for £125 million ($170.5M USD)

: Newcastle United to Liverpool for £125 million ($170.5M USD) Morgan Rogers : Aston Villa to Chelsea for £117 million ($159.6M USD)

: Aston Villa to Chelsea for £117 million ($159.6M USD) Elliot Anderson : Nottingham Forest to Manchester City for £116 million ($158.2M USD)

: Nottingham Forest to Manchester City for £116 million ($158.2M USD) Florian Wirtz: Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool for £100 million plus £16 million in add-ons ($158.2M USD total)

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