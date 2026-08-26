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2026-27 UEFA Champions League draw: Time, date, teams playing and pot distribution

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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The UEFA Champions League trophy.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesThe UEFA Champions League trophy.

The 2026-27 UEFA Champions League is taking shape as the domestic season gets underway, marking the 72nd edition of Europe’s premier club competition. With all qualifying rounds complete, the schedule, draw time, and pot distributions are officially set for the league phase draw.

On Wednesday, August 26, the second leg of the final playoff round to qualify for the UCL league phase was completed. Among the four decisive fixtures, Olympique Lyon fell 2-1 to Fenerbahce, who advanced to the league phase with a 3-2 aggregate victory; AEK thrashed Levski Sofia 4-0 in Athens; Viking FK defeated Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 (5-3 on aggregate); and Slovan Bratislava secured a dramatic extra-time win over Celje.

Those four advancing sides claimed the final open vacancies, completing the 36-team field for the upcoming campaign. With the final scheduled for June 5, 2027, at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, all that remains is for each club’s path through the competition to be drawn.

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When and where is the Champions League draw?

The draw for the 2026-27 Champions League takes place Thursday, August 27, in Monaco at 6:00 PM local time (12:00 PM ET), with all 36 participants officially confirmed. UEFA executives and legendary figures will assemble at the Grimaldi Forum to dictate the matchup pairings.

The UEFA Champions League Group Stage draw at the Grimaldi Forum back on 2010. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The UEFA Champions League Group Stage draw at the Grimaldi Forum back on 2010. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Teams participating and pot distribution

The 36 participants are divided into four pots of nine teams, ordered according to their UEFA club coefficient rankings at the start of the season. The reigning champion automatically takes the top overall seed in Pot 1, regardless of its coefficient ranking, a privilege belonging to Paris Saint-Germain as back-to-back defending Champions League winners.

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Champions League Beginner's Guide

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Champions League Beginner's Guide

The official composition of the four pots, following Wednesday’s playoff results, stands as follows:

  • Pot 1: PSG, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, Inter Milan, Arsenal, FC Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid.
  • Pot 2: Borussia Dortmund, AS Roma, Sporting CP, Aston Villa, Porto, Manchester United, Club Brugge, Real Betis, and PSV Eindhoven.
  • Pot 3: Feyenoord, Lille, Napoli, RB Leipzig, Villarreal, Shakhtar Donetsk, Galatasaray, Bodo/Glimt, and Fenerbahce.
  • Pot 4: Slavia Prague, Stuttgart, Como 1907, RC Lens, LASK, Sabah, AEK, Viking, and Slovan Bratislava.

The UCL league phase calendar

For the third consecutive season, the tournament replaces the traditional four-team group stage with a unified 36-team league standings table in which every club plays eight matches. Each club faces eight distinct opponents, drawing two teams from each of the four pots, including its own, splitting those matchups evenly between four home and four away fixtures.

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For this edition, the kickoff of the league phase was shifted on the calendar following the expanded 2026 World Cup over the summer. The league phase begins on September 8, 2026, and runs through January 27, 2027, featuring the following matchday schedule:

  • Matchday 1: September 8-10, 2026
  • Matchday 2: October 13-14, 2026
  • Matchday 3: October 20-21, 2026
  • Matchday 4: November 3-4, 2026
  • Matchday 5: November 24-25, 2026
  • Matchday 6: December 8-9, 2026
  • Matchday 7: January 19-20, 2027
  • Matchday 8: January 27, 2027
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