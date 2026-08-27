How to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club in USA: 2026/27 LaLiga, live stream, TV and preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: Barcelona vs Athletic Club

WHAT: LaLiga

WHEN: 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT • Thursday, August 27, 2026

WHERE: Fubo

STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Reigning champions Barcelona kick off their home campaign with the clear objective of securing a third consecutive LaLiga title. After a dominant 2025/26 season that saw them finish eight points clear of Real Madrid and a blistering 5-0 opening day victory over Elche, Hansi Flick’s side looks even more formidable. The urgency to build an early lead over their rivals makes this home opener a critical fixture.

Conversely, Athletic Club arrives at the Camp Nou under a cloud of uncertainty. A disappointing 12th-place finish last season prompted the arrival of new manager Edin Terzic, but an opening day 3-1 home defeat to Sevilla has highlighted the scale of the challenge ahead. For the Basque side, this match is less about points and more about finding stability and resilience against the league’s most daunting opponent.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The two clubs are on starkly different paths. Barcelona’s trajectory is one of continued dominance, reinforced by a successful summer transfer window that added even more pace and depth to their attack. Their perfect home record last season, where they won all 19 matches, underscores the challenge facing any visitor. In contrast, Athletic Club is in a rebuilding phase, grappling with a new tactical system under Terzic while trying to reverse a trend of poor away form that plagued them throughout the previous campaign.

The game will be defined by Barcelona’s relentless high press. Under Flick, they suffocate opponents, allowing the fewest passes per defensive action in the league and utilizing an aggressive offside trap to pin teams in their own half. Athletic Club, despite showing they can generate chances, will likely adopt a deep defensive block. Their success hinges on weathering the storm and exploiting any rare counter-attacking opportunities, a task made more difficult by their recent struggles on the road.

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For Barcelona, the motivation is simple: maintain their fortress at Camp Nou and set a punishing pace in the title race. For Athletic Club, the objective is damage control and performance. A respectable showing, even in defeat, would provide a much-needed morale boost and a foundation for Terzic to build upon as he aims to steer the club back toward European contention.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this fixture has been overwhelmingly dominated by Barcelona. The Catalan giants have won 10 of the previous 12 head-to-head meetings and are currently on an impressive six-game winning streak against Athletic Club. In LaLiga specifically, Barcelona has won each of the last seven encounters between the two sides.

Recent matches have been particularly one-sided. Barcelona has not conceded a single goal against Athletic Club in their last five consecutive meetings, while scoring 15 goals themselves during that span. Victories with scorelines of 4-0, 5-0, and 3-0 highlight the offensive gap between the two teams in recent years.

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From a statistical standpoint, Barcelona’s dominance is clear. They have covered a -1.5 goal handicap in four of the last five head-to-head clashes. Furthermore, Barcelona has scored more than 2.5 goals in four of the previous six meetings at the Camp Nou, indicating a high probability of an open, high-scoring affair, at least for the home side.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers face selection challenges, with Barcelona navigating key injuries while Athletic Club deals with both injuries and a crucial suspension.

For Barcelona, the midfield is a concern with Gavi, Rodri, and Frenkie de Jong all sidelined. However, their squad depth allows for quality replacements. Anthony Gordon’s impressive two-assist cameo off the bench against Elche could earn him a starting spot, potentially pushing new signing Karim Adeyemi to the bench.

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Athletic Club’s problems are more acute. Defender Yuri Berchiche is suspended following his early red card against Sevilla, and Dani Vivian is out with a groin injury, leaving them thin at the back. Key players like Nico Williams and Aymeric Laporte are still working their way back to full match fitness, which could impact their effectiveness in such a demanding fixture.

Barcelona Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Garcia; Espart, Martin, Christensen, Garcia; Pedri, Bernal; Gordon, Lopez, Yamal; Raphinha.

This lineup reflects Flick’s potential to reward form, with Gordon’s pace offering a direct threat. Pedri is the natural replacement for Gavi in midfield, tasked with orchestrating an attack that boasts immense speed and creativity on the flanks with Yamal and Raphinha.

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Athletic Club Projected XI (3-5-2): Simon; Laporte, Paredes, Alvarez; Berenguer, Galaretta, Gerenabarrena, Areso; Canales; Guruzeta, Williams.

With key defenders out, Terzic may opt for a back three to provide extra cover. The formation relies on wing-backs to provide width and hopes the partnership of Guruzeta and Williams can create chances on the break against Barcelona’s high defensive line.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Barcelona vs Athletic Club match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and gaming consoles, as well as web browsers on your computer.

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In addition to LaLiga, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top European soccer leagues and competitions. You can stream games from Serie A, the Bundesliga, and major cup tournaments throughout the season.

The service is available for a monthly fee of$64.99/month, offering a comprehensive package for soccer fans. You can also find bundle deals that include other sports and entertainment channels.

Beyond soccer, the platform features a wide library of movies, TV shows, and original programming, making it an all-in-one entertainment solution for the whole family.

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For a complete list of LaLiga games, check out our LaLiga TV schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out NordVPN’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.