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Who are FC Barcelona facing in the League Stage of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

FC Barcelona stand as key contenders heading into the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League campaign boasting one of the most formidable rosters in European football. Following the official draw in Monaco, the opening-stage roadmap for the Blaugrana has been finalized.

Having captured the 2025-26 La Liga title, Barcelona secured direct qualification to Europe’s marquee club competition. Joining the Catalan giants in representing Spain across this edition of the tournament are Real Madrid, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, and Real Betis.

Holding high placement within the official UEFA coefficient rankings, Barcelona were seeded in Pot 1 for the league-phase draw procedure.

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Barcelona’s Champions League rivals

The specific opponents FC Barcelona will meet during the 2026-27 UCL league phase, along with respective venue assignments, are detailed below:

  • Manchester City (England) at Camp Nou
  • Paris Saint-Germain (France) at Parc des Princes
  • Aston Villa (England) at Camp Nou
  • Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) at Estadio Jose Alvalade
  • Feyenoord (Netherlands) at Camp Nou
  • Galatasaray (Turkiye) at RAMS Park
  • Como (Italy) at Camp Nou
  • Sabah (Azerbaijan) at Bank Respublika Arena
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The exact match order and full calendar schedule will be released by UEFA in the coming days. This initial draw phase establishes the eight specific opponents Barcelona must navigate, splitting fixtures evenly between four home matches at the Spotify Camp Nou and four road trips across Europe.

Who are Real Madrid facing in the League Stage of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League?

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Who are Real Madrid facing in the League Stage of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League?

Barcelona’s performance in Champions League League Phase

The 2026-27 season marks the third consecutive year that the opening phase of the UEFA Champions League features a unified 36-team league table where every club plays eight matches. Barcelona have consistently proven their ability to navigate this format, comfortably securing direct qualification to the knockout stages in each of the past two campaigns.

In the 2024-25 season, Hansi Flick’s side produced a dominant league-phase run, collecting 19 points via six wins, one draw, and one defeat. Barcelona finished second overall, behind only Liverpool, while leading the entire competition in scoring with 28 goals. The Blaugrana ultimately reached the semifinals, where they were edged by Inter Milan.

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Barcelona followed that up in 2025-26 with another top-eight finish, placing fifth with 16 points after recording five wins, one draw, and two defeats. Led by Lamine Yamal, the squad bypassed the playoff round once again and advanced to the quarterfinals before falling to domestic rivals Atletico Madrid.

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