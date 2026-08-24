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Ruben Amorim says Rafael Leao’s situation ‘is not important’ at AC Milan as agents reportedly offer him to Aston Villa

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Head coach Ruben Amorim and Rafael Leao of AC Milan.
© Valerio Pennicino & Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesHead coach Ruben Amorim and Rafael Leao of AC Milan.

Rafael Leao‘s future at AC Milan remains one of the premier sagas of the summer transfer window as the star winger struggles to finalize a move away from the Rossoneri. With reports circulating that his representatives offered him to Aston Villa, head coach Ruben Amorim dismissed the noise surrounding the forward, labeling the situation “not important.

Amorim made his official Serie A managerial debut on Sunday against Torino, guiding AC Milan to a hard-fought 2-1 victory in his first competitive match in charge. The most notable omissions from the Rossoneri squad were players currently resolving potential exits, with Leao sidelined alongside Christopher Nkunku, Fikayo Tomori, and Youssouf Fofana.

Ahead of kickoff, Amorim noted that Leao was not fit to travel to Turin due to an injury. Speaking to Rai Sport post-match, however, the Portuguese manager offered a blunt assessment regarding the forward’s standing within the project: “Rafa Leao is not important, in this or in any moment.”

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Amorim emphasized team unity over individual stars, pointing directly to the club’s rising young talent. “The most important this is the squadra (team), in any moment, and I’m really happy with (Alphadjo) Cisse. We just need to be ready if one player is not in the squad, we have another that can help us win games. We’ll see what happens at the end of the market,” he added.

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The manager specifically highlighted the performance of Cisse, the 19-year-old midfielder who earned his breakthrough opportunity for Milan. Operating in the No. 10 role alongside Ruben Loftus-Cheek, the Italian youngster netted one of Milan’s two goals in the opening-day win over Torino.

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AC Milan return to action on Friday, August 28, against Venezia at the San Siro for Matchday 2 of the Serie A season, with Leao expected to remain sidelined. Whether the Portuguese international will feature for the club again remains undecided as his agents explore incoming options.

Aston Villa emerge as potential destination for Leao

Despite expressing a desire to leave AC Milan prior to the World Cup, the primary suitors for Leao had previously been limited to Saudi Pro League clubs, a move the player resisted, and Galatasaray, who fell short of Milan’s asking price. With the deadline fast approaching, Aston Villa have surfaced as a new potential landing spot, largely driven by the player’s representation.

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Leao’s agents offered the player to Aston Villa, prompting the Premier League club’s ownership to discuss the feasibility of a deal. Direct talks took place between Milan executive Gerry Cardinale and Villa leadership regarding multiple players, initially focused on Tomori to address Villa’s central defense, before Leao’s name entered the dialogue.

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The potential move remains in its early stages, as the initial contact was initiated by Leao’s representatives rather than a formal inquiry from the English club. A transfer to a Champions League-bound Premier League side aligns with the forward’s sporting ambitions, but the ultimate decision rests with the decision-makers in Birmingham.

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