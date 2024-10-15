On Sunday, Angel Gomes was one of the standout performers for England in its 3-1 victory against Finland. The win in the UEFA Nations League marked an important turnaround after a shocking 2-1 loss to Greece just days earlier.

England’s interim manager, Lee Carsley, called up Gomes last month, having previously worked with him at the Under-21 level. The 24-year-old earned his third senior cap on Sunday, following his debut against the Republic of Ireland last month.

Gomes played a key role by threading an incisive pass to Manchester City’s Jack Grealish, who finished coolly to break the deadlock for the Three Lions.

Breaking records… again

Time has flown by for Angel Gomes, who is now positioning himself for a major move within Europe this summer. It’s been eight years since the former Manchester United academy graduate replaced Wayne Rooney at Old Trafford.

At the time, it was a symbolic moment. Gomes was just 16 years old, becoming United’s youngest debutant since Duncan Edwards in 1953. His potential was undeniable, but his journey since then hasn’t been straightforward.

Fast forward to 2024, and Gomes is back in the spotlight, breaking records once again. Last month, he became the first player to start for England whilst playing for a French team since Trevor Steven did so in 1992. While Steven’s international career faded soon after, Gomes’ breakthrough on the international scene signals an opposite trajectory.

The one that got away from Old Trafford

Gomes’ soccer journey has been anything but typical for an English talent. He came through Manchester United’s youth ranks as an attacking midfielder. Despite excelling at the Premier League 2 level, he couldn’t secure a regular spot in the senior team after debuting.

With time ticking on his contract, the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in January 2020 further limited his chances of regular football in coming years. Gomes made the bold decision to leave his boyhood club, even after being offered a lucrative deal to stay.

It was French side Lille that allowed him to rebuild his career. Moving to Ligue 1 allowed Gomes to develop away from the intense spotlight of English soccer. He first showed signs of promise during a loan spell at Boavista, before returning to Lille and slowly integrating into the first team.

The 2022-23 season marked a turning point in Gomes’ career. Under new coach Paulo Fonseca, Gomes transitioned into a deeper midfield role, closer to the defense—a position that was unfamiliar to him. Fonseca tapped into Gomes’ attacking instincts but utilized them deeper on the field, allowing him to break lines and showcase his versatility.

Angel Gomes is a unique player for the England midfield

Despite his smaller frame, Gomes has thrived in this defensive midfield role. Playing in the physically demanding Ligue 1 helped him grow into the position. His form at Lille has translated to the England setup. It has come at a key transitional moment after Gareth Southgate’s resignation as England manager in July.

Gomes’ call-up to the national team was influenced by Jude Bellingham’s injury in September and Carsley’s preference for familiar players like Gomes and Morgan Gibbs-White. With momentum on his side, Gomes has a chance to solidify himself as a regular starter for England.

The second midfield spot next to Declan Rice in a 4-2-3-1 system is up for grabs. It’s a crowded field, with young talents like Kobbie Mainoo, Adam Wharton, and Gomes all capable of filling the role. But with Mainoo and Wharton not starting the season brightly, this offers Gomes the chance to make the position his own.

Gomes isn’t the typical second midfielder, and that’s exactly why he could be so valuable to England. His ability to combine defensive work with creative passing makes him a unique option that no other player in the squad can provide.

The next two years will be a big test for Gomes. The big questions remain whether he stays in favor after Carsley’s tenure and whether he remains at Lille or moves on in the summer.

If everything falls into place, Angel Gomes could become a key figure for England at the 2026 World Cup in North America.

