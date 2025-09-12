Kylian Mbappe’s savage seven-word reply to PSG’s UEFA Champions League win claim after Real Madrid move

Santiago Bernabeu’s new superstar Kylian Mbappe has stirred headlines once again—this time with a savage seven-word reply about Paris Saint-Germain’s historic Champions League win. The Frenchman’s former club celebrated its first-ever European crown just one year after his departure, sparking questions about whether he regretted leaving when he did. His answer left no room for interpretation.

While Mbappe dazzled at Real Madrid, scoring 43 goals across all competitions in his debut campaign — the most of any player across Europe’s top five leagues — his new team finished trophyless. They ended the season second in La Liga, lost both the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de España finals to Barcelona, and were knocked out of the Champions League by Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, over in Paris, Luis Enrique’s side made history. They swept through Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal before hammering Inter 5–0 in the final, a result that marked the most lopsided victory ever in a European Cup/Champions League final. Goals from Desire Doue (2), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Achraf Hakimi, and Senny Mayulu sealed the treble for PSG, making it the most successful season in the club’s history.

Mbappe was pressed about whether leaving PSG just before their greatest triumph felt like a mistake. His answer was as blunt as it was revealing. “No, I didn’t leave too soon, I think my story with PSG was over. It had to end, and that’s why there’s no bitterness,” he said.

“I think I had reached the end of the road and when you get to the end, there are no regrets. I tried everything and, in the end, it was just fate that made it happen without me, that’s all.” Those words underline the fact that Mbappe has long viewed his PSG chapter as complete — no matter what history books will say about the year after he left.

The seven words that said it all

The clearest insight into Mbappe’s mindset came not from him directly, but from his mother and agent, Fayza Lamari. In an interview with L’Equipe, she recalled the moment PSG officials told Mbappe that staying in Paris would give him the best chance to win the Champions League. That’s when Mbappe delivered his now-famous seven-word reply: “Yes, I know. It doesn’t matter, I’m starting from scratch.” Lamari described the moment as a turning point. “That’s when I rediscovered the Kylian I dreamed of in his room,” she said.

Her words highlight how Mbappe’s decision to join Madrid was rooted not in a desire for an immediate trophy, but in the challenge of building a new legacy at the club he had admired since childhood.