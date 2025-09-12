Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
la liga
Comments

Kylian Mbappe’s savage seven-word reply to PSG’s UEFA Champions League win claim after Real Madrid move

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Kylian Mbappe (left) and Nasser Al-Khelaifi (right)
© Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe (left) and Nasser Al-Khelaifi (right)

Santiago Bernabeu’s new superstar Kylian Mbappe has stirred headlines once again—this time with a savage seven-word reply about Paris Saint-Germain’s historic Champions League win. The Frenchman’s former club celebrated its first-ever European crown just one year after his departure, sparking questions about whether he regretted leaving when he did. His answer left no room for interpretation.

While Mbappe dazzled at Real Madrid, scoring 43 goals across all competitions in his debut campaign — the most of any player across Europe’s top five leagues — his new team finished trophyless. They ended the season second in La Liga, lost both the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de España finals to Barcelona, and were knocked out of the Champions League by Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, over in Paris, Luis Enrique’s side made history. They swept through Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal before hammering Inter 5–0 in the final, a result that marked the most lopsided victory ever in a European Cup/Champions League final. Goals from Desire Doue (2), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Achraf Hakimi, and Senny Mayulu sealed the treble for PSG, making it the most successful season in the club’s history.

Mbappe was pressed about whether leaving PSG just before their greatest triumph felt like a mistake. His answer was as blunt as it was revealing. “No, I didn’t leave too soon, I think my story with PSG was over. It had to end, and that’s why there’s no bitterness,” he said.

“I think I had reached the end of the road and when you get to the end, there are no regrets. I tried everything and, in the end, it was just fate that made it happen without me, that’s all.” Those words underline the fact that Mbappe has long viewed his PSG chapter as complete — no matter what history books will say about the year after he left.

Advertisement

The seven words that said it all

The clearest insight into Mbappe’s mindset came not from him directly, but from his mother and agent, Fayza Lamari. In an interview with L’Equipe, she recalled the moment PSG officials told Mbappe that staying in Paris would give him the best chance to win the Champions League. That’s when Mbappe delivered his now-famous seven-word reply: “Yes, I know. It doesn’t matter, I’m starting from scratch.” Lamari described the moment as a turning point. “That’s when I rediscovered the Kylian I dreamed of in his room,” she said.

Her words highlight how Mbappe’s decision to join Madrid was rooted not in a desire for an immediate trophy, but in the challenge of building a new legacy at the club he had admired since childhood.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Zinedine Zidane to replace Didier Deschamps as France boss after 2026 World Cup? Kylian Mbappe’s four-word remark sparks buzz

Zinedine Zidane to replace Didier Deschamps as France boss after 2026 World Cup? Kylian Mbappe’s four-word remark sparks buzz

Kylian Mbappe dropped a four-word comment about Zinedine Zidane potentially succeeding Didier Deschamps, adding fuel to the already intense speculation surrounding the job.

Kylian Mbappe reveals the last time soccer nearly made him cry, and it wasn’t the 2022 World Cup final

Kylian Mbappe reveals the last time soccer nearly made him cry, and it wasn’t the 2022 World Cup final

Kylian Mbappe opened up about some of the hardest moments he’s faced in soccer — and pointed to a painful defeat that wasn’t the 2022 World Cup final.

How Cristiano Ronaldo inspired young Kylian Mbappe: Real Madrid star’s mother makes heartfelt six-word confession

How Cristiano Ronaldo inspired young Kylian Mbappe: Real Madrid star’s mother makes heartfelt six-word confession

Behind the statistics and the goals lies a more intimate narrative — one that begins in Mbappe’s childhood home, where a mother’s heartfelt recollection reveals just how deep his admiration for Ronaldo truly ran.

Cristiano Ronaldo to be joined by Barcelona gem? Al Nassr linked to player with €500 million release clause

Cristiano Ronaldo to be joined by Barcelona gem? Al Nassr linked to player with €500 million release clause

Cristiano Ronaldo’s club, Al Nassr, are reportedly targeting a rising star from Barcelona.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo