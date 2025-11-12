Kylian Mbappe drops Real Madrid hint to Dayot Upamecano as Bayern Munich defender nears free agency

After several years at Bayern Munich, Dayot Upamecano seems to be reaching peak performance, establishing himself as a key player for the German team. Consequently, he has also become vital for France ahead of the 2026 World Cup. With the possibility of his departure as a free agent, Kylian Mbappe has praised his performances, sending a provocative message that appears to open the doors to Real Madrid for him next season.

“For me, he’s one of those dominant defenders. He’s capable of keeping up with the forwards, of winning duels. He’s a tactical asset… He’s at a big club, Bayern, there’s not much better… But there are better ones [smiles]. I’m not going to say anything, I’m not going to get into that debate, out of respect for his club and for him… all the clubs will be on the lookout to sign him,” Kylian Mbappe said at the latest press conference with France.

Not only Kylian acknowledges his talent, but also Real Madrid as Dayot Upamecano has emerged as a leading candidate to strengthen their central defense lineup. With the anticipated exits of Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba, they want to secure a strong replacement to boost Mbappe’s team. Even if Ibrahima Konate was also considered, reports suggest Los Blancos have focused on the current Bayern Munich defender.

Although Dayot seems to have the possibility of joining Real Madrid, the 27-year-old defender has not yet decided on his future. Despite not accepting Bayern Munich’s offer of a contract renewal, he is reportedly not reluctant to continue with the German team, as he claims to be happy and to have a great coach in Vincent Kompany. Therefore, Kylian Mbappe may not have an easy task in convincing the defender to sign with the Spanish team.

Dayot Upamecano of Bayern

Not just Real Madrid: Upamecano draws interest from another big team

Dayot Upamecano has reached his best form since arriving at Bayern Munich, being a key asset in Vincent Kompany’s lineup. As a result, the Frenchman is not only a priority for the German team’s contract renewals but also one of Real Madrid’s main targets. Nonetheless, both sides face tough competition from one of Europe’s biggest clubs, which have also made him a clear candidate as a free agent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Trouble for Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Jude Bellingham? Real Madrid’s antics under Carlo Ancelotti cause tension as Xabi Alonso clashes with stars over bizarre reason

According to RMC Sport, Paris Saint-Germain are set to make an offer to Dayot Upamecano to secure his arrival as a free agent in 2026. With a substantial financial offer and guarantees of playing time, the French team hopes the 27-year-old will decide to accept the offer. However, in his most recent press conference with France, he stated that he is only focused on the present, as he has a contract with Bayern Munich, leaving his future uncertain.