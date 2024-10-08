After spending an entire year on the shelf, a large section of fans and observers were convinced David De Gea’s career was only one official announcement away from being over.

The Spaniard spent 12 years serving Manchester United, but the club allowed his contract to expire in June 2023, as Erik ten Hag was seeking a more “modern” goalkeeper, one who could help in the build-up play.

So, while the Dutch manager was preparing to reunite with his old Ajax pupil Andre Onana, De Gea was forced to clear his locker at Carrington, putting an end to a lengthy spell filled with joy, agony and unforgettable memories.

But while the custodian’s backdoor exit wasn’t exactly shocking itself – at least for those of us familiar with the current state of football – his disappearance from the scene truly caught us all unaware.

Vanished from the Scene

Yes, many had already felt that De Gea’s form was on the slide, but surely, he was still good enough to earn himself a contract with a renowned European side. And if it was a big paycheck that he was seeking, the Saudi Pro League had cash in abundance. Its extravagant spending reached its climax in the summer of 2023, right when the goalkeeper needed a club.

And yet, it never happened for the Spanish International who left observers confused by rejecting all proposals. Astonishingly, De Gea preferred to sit at home for an entire year rather than join a project that failed to convince him. That means missing out on hefty wages.

So, when Fiorentina signed the 33-year-old David de Gea in August, many eyebrows were raised. After all, a year on the sidelines had turned one of the most prominent goalkeepers of his generation into a hidden package.

Fiorentina is the perfect spot for De Gea

For a top star who spent a dozen seasons at Old Trafford, a half-empty under-renovation Artemio Franchi Stadium is hardly the sort of “Theatre of Dreams” fitting for this long-anticipated return to action, but it still served the cause.

In fact, one could argue that the Tuscan side is the ideal club to bring the Spaniard back to relevance. After all, we’re talking about a prestigious and ambitious team. Fiorentina regularly hosts top-class stars. For example, Gabriel Batistuta, Rui Costa and Mo Salah have all represented Fiorentina. The Serie A side offers De Gea the chance to feature in one of Europe’s biggest leagues. At the same time, it is a club that does not compete for the highest honor. Nor does the club possess a top-notch goalkeeper, all due respect to Pietro Terracciano.

In his first two appearances for the Viola, the returning shot-stopper helped the Italians qualify for the UEFA Conference League. Fiorentina has lost each of the last two Europa Conference League Finals. Perhaps it will be the third time lucky for the Serie A club.

Nevertheless, De Gea’s “true” return to prominence may have ensued last Sunday. He led Fiorentina to a famous victory over AC Milan. His counterpart, Mike Maignan, drew first blood by denying Moise Kean from the spot. Then, the Spanish star outdid him by pulling off two fabulous penalty saves against Theo Hernandez and Tammy Abraham. He then palmed away a late effort from Samuel Chukwueze to preserve the victory.

What the Future Holds for De Gea

We have rarely seen a footballer taking such a long voluntary hiatus and picking up from where he had left. Still, the early evidence suggests the Man United legend could be one of the few exceptions. Granted, it helps that he is a goalkeeper. It would be more challenging to imagine such a comeback for an outfield player at a similar age, physically speaking.

Moreover, Father Time can be much more merciful with goalkeepers. At the age of 33, De Gea arguably has many good years left in the tank. This is especially true if he maintains his work ethic which proved effective.

And who knows? Perhaps Fiorentina will end up serving as a mere stepping stone in the comeback of David de Gea.

PHOTOS: IMAGO