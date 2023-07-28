Our Fiorentina TV schedule has everything you need to watch I Viola from the United States.

Fiorentina aren’t quite as decorated as some of their Serie A rivals, but the men in purple have achieved some notable accomplishments.

Where can I watch the Fiorentina match?

Saturday, August 19 02:45 PM ET Genoa vs. Fiorentina ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+ Paramount+

Sunday, August 27 12:30 PM ET Fiorentina vs. Lecce ( Italian Serie A ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1926

Stadium: Stadio Artemio Franchi

Manager: Vincenzo Italiano

Italian top-flight / cup titles: 2 / 6

European titles: Cup Winners’ Cup (1961)

Fiorentina TV schedule and streaming links

You can watch Fiorentina pretty much all on one place in the United States.

Serie A and Coppa Italia stream live Paramount+, with every match , including Fiorentina, available. Some league games do appear exclusively on CBS Sports Network, however. For those matches, you can find CBSSN on cable or satellite providers, and streamers like Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Conveniently, CBS Sports also airs UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. Every game is live on Paramount+, with certain games late in UCL also on the main CBS network. Spanish coverage of UEFA club games are on Univision, TUDN, and/or UniMás. Meanwhile, Games not on TV stream over on ViX.

Watch Fiorentina on Paramount+:

Fiorentina History

Associazione Calcio Fiorentina dates to August 29, 1926. Similar to Roma’s foundation around the same time, Fiorentina was the result of a merger between existing clubs in Florence.

In 1931 the club first reached Serie A, and opened their stadium, today known as Stadio Artemio Franchi. A decade later, they captured their first major title, winning the Coppa Italia in 1941.

The first Serie A title came in 1956, and a year later, Fiorentina became the first Italian team to make the European Cup final, in the second year of the competition. Unfortunately for them, they ran into the unstoppable force that was the Real Madrid side that won the first five editions of the tournament.

In 1961, Fiorentina captured their only European trophy, by winning the old Cup Winners’ Cup.

The late 60s saw Fiorentina’s last league triumph, as they won Serie A in 1969.

Despite the lack of trophies, only four other clubs have played more seasons in Serie A than Fiorentina.

The club does hold a unique distinction when it comes to UEFA competitions. They are the first, and so far only, team to have played in the final of each of the European Cup/Champions League, UEFA Cup/Europa League, Cup Winners’ Cup, and Conference League.

Severe financial problems plagued the club at the turn of the millennium, and as a result, the club was effectively dissolved in 2002. It was immediately re-founded, forced to start in the fourth tier. By the 2004-05 season, they were already back in Serie A.

In 2019, Fiorentina changed hands to someone who followers of American soccer may recognize. Rocco Commisso, owner of the currently-on-hiatus New York Cosmos, purchased the club. Since then, his Mediacom company has been the front-of-shirt sponsor for Fiorentina.

