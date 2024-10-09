Paul Pogba can play soccer again from March 2025. The 31-year-old tested positive for a banned substance in 2023. As a result, he was banned from professional soccer for four years initially, but it has been reduced and he can return to action next year.

Following the reduction, and the likelihood that Pogba won’t return to Juventus, speculation over his next move has been rife. Unsurprisingly, interest from France, Italy and the Premier League has surfaced.

However, following years of turmoil over his career, a move to the MLS could have several benefits for the former World Cup winner.

Years in the Spotlight

Ever since Pogba moved from Le Harve to Manchester United in 2009, aged just 16, his soccer journey has been closely scrutinized.

There were high hopes that the midfielder would break into United’s first team under Sir Alex Ferguson. But, searching for more regular playing time, he moved to Serie A giants Juventus in 2012.

In Turin, the Frenchman shined. He enjoyed a trophy-laden four seasons in Italy’s top flight. Between 2012 and 2016, Pogba won four consecutive Serie A titles and reached the 2015 Champions League final.

Despite struggling upon his return to Old Trafford in 2016. Pogba continued to win accolades at the highest level. He played an integral role in France’s 2018 World Cup victory. In Russia, Pogba played six games and scored in the final – a 4-2 win over Croatia.

Yet Pogba has struggled to reach the lofty heights of his early career. Between the start of the 2021 campaign, the 31-year-old has played just 39 competitive soccer matches.

Off the field, the former Man United player has faced several controversies too. In 2022, he was subject to an extortion attempt by his brother, childhood friends and an organized gang. That group threatened Pogba to pay the sum of $15 million. The ordeal almost caused him to retire from soccer.

A year later, Pogba’s substance ban took effect, and he hasn’t played since. The midfielder has protested his innocence. Pogba explained that he accidentally took the banned substance DHEA after a Florida doctor prescribed the drug.

Why Paul Pogba Can Benefit from an MLS Move

There now appears to be a light at the end of the tunnel for Pogba and his soccer career. Although the French international cannot play until March, clubs are reportedly monitoring his situation. High-profile teams like Marseille and Barcelona appear eager to secure the midfielder’s services. He has also been linked with a move to his former club Man United.

Such clubs come with high pressure though – something which Pogba may be keen to avoid following years of difficulty.

Moreover, he would have little time to get up to full fitness in March and jump straight into highly competitive action at the highest level. Most European domestic seasons also end in May, offering him little playing time potential for the 2024/25 season.

An alternative option is to join the MLS, where several clubs appear to be monitoring Pogba’s situation. He already has a residence in Miami. This has promoted speculation that the Frenchman may be tempted to join other former European stars, including Lionel Messi, at Inter Miami.

With the 2025 MLS campaign set to begin in February, Pogba would get a full pre-season with a new club before missing just one month of the campaign.

While such a move would be high-profile for the MLS, Paul Pogba would have less fan pressure compared to some of the hostile stadiums in Europe. It could be the ultimate environment for the former World Cup champion to just focus on soccer while interest in his situation in Europe dampens.

