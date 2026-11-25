Here are all of the details of where you can watch Lille vs Bayern Munich on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Lille vs Bayern Munich WHAT Champions League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, November 25, 2026 WHERE Paramount+, DAZN USA STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Lille enter this Champions League meeting on a rough patch, having lost 0-1 to Lyon on November 21 after a 2-1 win over Rennes and a scoreless draw with Bodø/Glimt earlier in the month. That stretch shows a team capable of grinding out results but also prone to going quiet in front of goal, as the draw with Bodø/Glimt and the defeat to Lyon both suggest. Hosting Bayern Munich on November 25 gives them a chance to measure themselves against one of the tournament’s heavyweights. A positive result here would go a long way toward steadying their European campaign.

Lille vs Bayern Munich: last 2 meetings

In their last 2 meetings, Bayern Munich have won 2 and Lille have not won any, with no draws.

Match Score Date Competition Bayern Munich vs. Lille 6-1 November 7, 2012 UEFA Champions League Lille vs. Bayern Munich 0-1 October 23, 2012 UEFA Champions League

2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings before Matchday 5

# Team P GD Pts 1 Real Madrid 5 +10 15 2 PSG 4 +15 12 3 Como 1907 5 +14 12 4 Real Betis 5 +4 12 5 Arsenal 5 +5 11 6 Manchester City 5 +5 10 7 Dortmund 5 +2 10 8 Barcelona 4 +8 9 9 Aston Villa 5 +5 9 10 Liverpool 4 +4 9 11 Club Brugge 4 +4 9 12 Sporting 4 +4 9 13 Galatasaray 5 +0 9 14 Bayern Munich 4 +7 8 15 Stuttgart 4 +3 7 16 Bodo Glimt 5 -4 7 17 Inter Milan 4 +2 6 18 LASK 5 +0 6 19 Manchester United 4 +0 6 20 Porto 5 +0 6 21 RB Leipzig 5 -4 6 22 Fenerbahce 4 -5 5 23 Roma 4 +2 4 24 Shakhtar Donetsk 4 +0 4 25 Viking 4 -1 4 26 Atletico Madrid 4 -1 4 27 Napoli 5 -5 4 28 PSV 5 -5 4 29 Villarreal 4 -6 3 30 Sabah FK 4 -6 3 31 AEK Athens 5 -7 3 32 Feyenoord 5 -8 3 33 Lens 5 -14 3 34 Slavia Praha 4 -4 1 35 Lille 4 -6 1 36 Slovan Bratislava 5 -18 0

All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games

Game Day Time (ET) Galatasaray vs. Aston Villa Tuesday, November 24, 2026 12:45 PM Bodo Glimt vs. LASK Tuesday, November 24, 2026 12:45 PM Slovan Bratislava vs. Real Betis Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM Real Madrid vs. PSV Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM RB Leipzig vs. Lens Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM Como 1907 vs. AEK Athens Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM Manchester City vs. Napoli Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM Feyenoord vs. Porto Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM Arsenal vs. Dortmund Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM Sabah FK vs. Barcelona Wednesday, November 25, 2026 12:45 PM Slavia Praha vs. Villarreal Wednesday, November 25, 2026 12:45 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Fenerbahce Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM Sporting vs. Manchester United Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM PSG vs. Roma Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM Lille vs. Bayern Munich Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM Inter Milan vs. Stuttgart Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM Club Brugge vs. Liverpool Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM Atletico Madrid vs. Viking Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM

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More details on how to watch Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

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Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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Summary