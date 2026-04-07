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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Golden Boot hopes suffer definitive hit as Julian Quinones equals Ivan Toney’s goal tally: What it would take for CR7 to surpass them

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (left), Julian Quinones (center) and Ivan Toney (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left), Julian Quinones (center) and Ivan Toney (right)

The Saudi Pro League’s scoring race has taken a dramatic turn, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Ivan Toney, and Julian Quinones now locked in a fierce battle for the Golden Boot. What once seemed like a straightforward path for the Al-Nassr forward has become a tightly contested race, with Al-Ahli and Al-Qadsiah also heavily involved through their respective stars.

Both Toney and Quinones have surged to 26 goals each, matching elite-level consistency and putting intense pressure on Ronaldo as the season approaches its decisive stage. With the gap widening slightly, the narrative has shifted from dominance to pursuit, raising questions about how the Portuguese icon can respond.

Ivan Toney has been a revelation for Al-Ahli, delivering 26 goals in a standout campaign and proving his ability to perform under pressure. His scoring consistency has been backed by efficiency, with a shot conversion rate of 34 percent, highlighting his clinical edge in front of goal.

Meanwhile, after Matchday 27, Julian Quinones has matched that tally with 26 goals for Al-Qadsiah, continuing his explosive form since joining the league. His recent double against Al-Ettifaq not only secured his place at the top but also reinforced his reputation as one of the league’s most complete attacking threats.

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Ronaldo’s position in the race

For Cristiano Ronaldo, the situation is more complex as he trails the leaders by three goals with seven matches remaining. At 23 goals, the Al-Nassr captain remains a formidable contender, but the gap represents a critical challenge.

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To win the Golden Boot, Ronaldo must outscore both Toney and Quinones by at least four goals over the remaining fixtures, assuming they maintain their current pace. This means he likely needs to average around a goal per game while hoping his rivals slow down.

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The key scenarios that could decide the title in Ronaldo’s favor

Several scenarios could still swing the Golden Boot in Ronaldo’s favor. If both Toney and Quinones continue scoring at their current rate and finish around 28 goals, Ronaldo would need a six-goal surge in seven matches to surpass them.

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However, if either striker experiences a dip in form, the race could tighten significantly. A three-to-five goal streak from Ronaldo, combined with a slowdown from his rivals, could quickly reshape the leaderboard.

Crucially, Ronaldo has played fewer games than his direct rivals, meaning he must rely entirely on performance rather than extra opportunities. This increases the importance of efficiency and clinical finishing in every remaining match.

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