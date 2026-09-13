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Cristiano Ronaldo calls for SPL action after fans chant Diogo Jota’s name at Ruben Neves

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Ruben Neves of Al Hilal.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Ruben Neves of Al Hilal.

Ruben Neves was at the center of a disgraceful incident in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, targeted by opposing fans chanting the name of his late friend and international teammate Diogo Jota. Following the match, Cristiano Ronaldo publicly called on league officials to take immediate disciplinary action against the supporters involved.

Al Hilal visited Al Taawoun on Saturday, September 13, securing a dominant 6-0 victory on the road with Neves providing the assist on Ollie Watkins’ opening goal in the ninth minute. The win returned Al Hilal to the top of the SPL standings with 18 points through seven matches, though the post-game focus quickly shifted from the pitch to the stands.

During the second half, a section of Al Taawoun supporters directed chants of “Jota, Jota” toward Neves in reference to his late friend. The Portuguese midfielder responded with sarcastic applause before gesturing toward the sky and pointing to his eye, signaling that divine judgment was watching.

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Following Jota‘s passing, Neves shared a tribute detailing their deep personal bond. “More than a friendship, we’re family, and we won’t stop it just because now you decided to sign a contract a little further away from us,” part of his letter wrote on social media.

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Substituted in the 76th minute, Neves bypassed the formal press conference room but addressed the incident briefly in the mixed zone, offering a clear message regarding the fans involved: “I just hope they don’t go pray later.

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Cristiano Ronaldo on the episode

As captain of the Portugal national team, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a close bond with Jota, honoring him by wearing his jersey during the 2026 World Cup. Once footage of the chants circulated online, the league’s marquee star spoke out forcefully against the crowd’s behavior.

Commenting on a social media post by LiveModeTV regarding the incident, Ronaldo issued a direct statement demanding action: “The league must take action and punish this kind of fan behavior. This is no longer football, and there have to be limits. People who behave like this should never be allowed to enter a stadium again.

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s Instagram comment.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Instagram comment. (@livemodetv.pt)

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The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) Disciplinary and Ethics Regulations explicitly ban offensive crowd behavior, stating that “fan chants containing offensive, political, religious, or sectarian messaging are strictly prohibited.” The SPL and SAFF are expected to review match reports before determining disciplinary measures.

Under league regulations, authorities can issue fixed-term or permanent stadium bans for identified offenders, alongside potential legal proceedings. Al Taawoun also face organizational sanctions, which could include hefty fines or mandatory matches played behind closed doors.

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