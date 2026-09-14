Mourinho shows confidence on Vinicius Jr. despite slow start of 2026-27 season with Real Madrid

While Real Madrid have secured five victories across all competitions in the 2026–27 season, Vinicius Junior remains far from his most dominant form. Manager Jose Mourinho is aware of the slump, but he believes the winger will eventually regain the elite level he has displayed throughout his career.

Across LaLiga and the Champions League this season, Vinicius Junior has registered just one goal and three assists. Mourinho acknowledges the lack of productivity, but he remains confident that once the Brazilian finds the net consistently, no one will be able to stop him.

“The best version of Vinicius Junior will come when he starts scoring goals,” Mourinho said. “Of course, assists and working hard for the team is important. There is another Vini Jr. that eliminated us with Benfica last season with incredibly good performances where he scores.”

Real Madrid have not been as dominant as expected

While Real Madrid have won five of their first six matches this season, their overall performances have given supporters plenty of reason for concern.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid

Los Blancos opened their UEFA Champions League campaign with a 2–1 home victory over Inter Milan, but they came dangerously close to allowing the Italian side back into the match. The shaky finish raised questions about their ability to control games comfortably and defend leads under pressure.

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Having signed a contract extension during the offseason, Vinicius Junior faces immense pressure to perform. Supporters expect the Brazilian to live up to high expectations and prove worthy of his new deal, as another stretch of quiet performances will cause scrutiny surrounding both the player and Mourinho to escalate rapidly.

A demanding week ahead for Real Madrid

Real Madrid return to action on Tuesday with a tricky away fixture against Elche, but that trip represents only the first leg of a challenging week.

On Sunday, Real Madrid travel to face archrivals Atletico Madrid in the Madrid Derby at the Metropolitano. While Atletico have also experienced an underwhelming start to the campaign, these rivalry fixtures carry unique intensity and could significantly shape the momentum for both clubs moving forward.

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