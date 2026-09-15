Kily Gonzalez opens up on coaching Lionel Messi at Inter Miami as he could become his final career coach

Cristian “Kily” Gonzalez was formally introduced as Inter Miami‘s new head coach on Tuesday, with his official debut set for Wednesday’s Campeones Cup match against Cruz Azul. Facing the distinct possibility of managing Lionel Messi through the conclusion of his playing career, the Argentine manager addressed the assignment of guiding his former international teammate.

Two and a half weeks after reaching an initial agreement with Inter Miami, Gonzalez received his U.S. work visa, paving the way for his official unveiling. The South Florida club held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to present the new manager ahead of their midweek cup final.

Asked about managing Messi after previously sharing the pitch alongside him, Gonzalez offered a grounded perspective: “I have a very special relationship with him, so it feels more natural to me. But imagine my coaching staff; they were absolutely buzzing. Because of how he is, and when you see him, I think this is what Leo represents to everyone, not just in football, but in the world.“

Gonzalez and Messi previously shared the pitch for the Argentina national team during Messi’s early international career. The newly appointed Inter Miami manager was part of the squad for Messi’s senior international debut in 2005, famously consoling the teenager following his red card against Hungary.

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Spotted alongside club co-owner David Beckham at training, Gonzalez outlined his approach to managing both Messi and the rest of the roster. “I try to be who I am, the way I have always been with him, beyond the fact that today I am his manager. We have a very frequent dialogue, fluid in every sense. I am a person who likes to talk a lot with the players, not just with Leo, and I’ve already felt that connection, and not just with him. Today, when I saw him, I gave him a hug, I squeezed him tight, but it was like that with all the players as well,” Kily added.

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He concluded by outlining his primary objective for Messi during his tenure in South Florida: “Having him day-to-day fills me with excitement and a commitment to make him feel good and make him happy, beyond the results—so that he always smiles, continues to enjoy himself, and keeps bringing joy to us football fans.“

Kily Gonzalez: Messi’s last career coach?

With his appointment, Gonzalez becomes only the third person to share the pitch with Messi as a teammate before subsequently serving as his head coach, joining Lionel Scaloni and Javier Mascherano. Furthermore, the timing of his deal creates a realistic framework for Gonzalez to serve as Messi’s final manager in professional football.

In a formal statement released Tuesday, September 15, Inter Miami confirmed that Cristian “Kily” Gonzalez signed a contract running through June 2028. The deal places the Argentine manager in charge as the Herons navigate MLS’s calendar transition, moving to a autumn-to-spring schedule running from July 2027 through May 2028.

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Messi’s current contract with Inter Miami runs through December 2028, aligning with the middle of the 2028-29 MLS campaign. Should Gonzalez fulfill his current contract and secure a subsequent extension, he could potentially oversee the final matches of Messi’s playing career, at which point the legendary forward will be 41 years old.