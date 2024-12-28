During the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, Cristiano Ronaldo stirred controversy by dismissing France’s Ligue 1 in favor of the Saudi Pro League. His remarks quickly reached soccer fans and drew a response from an official Ligue 1 account, which invoked Lionel Messi‘s World Cup heroics in Qatar to counter Ronaldo’s claims.

Ronaldo, who received the Middle East Best Player award and was honored as the all-time top goal scorer at the event organized by his agent Jorge Mendes, made headlines when discussing the Saudi Pro League’s competitiveness compared to Ligue 1.

“The French league? Of course (it is worse). I don’t say that because I play there. They should go there and play there, to see. To run in 38, 39, 40 degrees and sprint a few times, just to see how they’re going to be. Don’t believe in my words—go there and see,” the Al Nassr forward declared, highlighting the challenges of playing in the Middle East.

These comments seems to have reached Ligue 1’s Spanish account in Spanish, who didn’t doubt to address Lionel Messi’s biggest achievement in the middle east: the 2022 World Cup win in Qatar.

“Leo Messi playing with 38°C degrees (100°F),” read the post, accompanied by an image of the Argentine legend holding the World Cup trophy and his award for Best Player of the Tournament.

Comparing Qatar and Saudi Arabia’s climate

Ronaldo’s comments ignited debates among fans about the climate differences between Qatar and Saudi Arabia. While both nations share a desert climate, their approaches to managing extreme temperatures vary significantly.

FIFA strategically scheduled the 2022 World Cup in Qatar during November and December to avoid the region’s intense summer heat. During these months, daily temperatures in Qatar range between 20°C and 30°C (68–86°F). Highs typically fall between 26°C and 23°C (79–73°F) and rarely drop below 19°C (66°F) or exceed 29°C (84°F).

One of Qatar’s standout features was its advanced cooling technology, reportedly powered by solar energy, which maintained a stable temperature of 27°C (81°F) inside stadiums for players, fans, and journalists alike.

In contrast, Saudi Pro League matches are primarily played between mid August and April, when temperatures range from 15°C to 30°C (59–86°F). Unlike Qatar, most Saudi stadiums lack comprehensive cooling systems, though plans are underway to equip facilities in preparation for the 2034 World Cup.

During Saudi Arabia’s off-season in the summer months from June to mid August, inland areas experience daily temperatures ranging from 27°C to 43°C (81–109°F), while coastal regions vary between 27°C and 38°C (81–100°F). Given this schedule, Cristiano Ronaldo plays very few, if any, matches under extreme climate conditions, as the league strategically avoids these peak summer months.