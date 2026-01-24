Cristiano Ronaldo watches on as Sadio Mane’s availability is finally settled: Al-Nassr boss Jorge Jesus makes final decision on his participation in Al-Taawoun clash in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo’s title chase with Al-Nassr has reached a delicate phase, and every squad decision now feels magnified. With the Saudi Pro League table tightening and Al-Taawoun arriving at Al-Awwal Park, attention has turned to one call made by Jorge Jesus that could either strengthen the hosts’ momentum or subtly disrupt their balance. The presence of Sadio Mane around the squad has only heightened the intrigue, while Ronaldo remains the focal point of Al-Nassr’s attacking ambitions as the season edges toward its decisive stretch.

In a league where fine margins define success, the timing and context of this decision matter just as much as the name involved. Al-Nassr enters Matchday 18 sitting second in the Saudi Pro League with 37 points from 16 matches, firmly in pursuit of the summit. Its campaign has been built on attacking authority — 44 goals scored and only 18 conceded — but January briefly tested its credentials. Three consecutive league defeats threatened to derail the project before the side responded with wins over Al-Shabab and Damac, restoring belief and rhythm.

At home, the club has been formidable. Seven wins from eight league matches at Al-Awwal Park underline why this stadium has become one of the league’s most intimidating venues. Yet defensive concentration has wavered, with no clean sheet in six consecutive games across competitions — a concern Al-Taawoun will be eager to exploit.

The visitor arrives fifth, just two points behind Al-Nassr, boasting one of the strongest away records in the league. Under Pericles Chamusca, Al-Taawoun have thrived on structure, transitions, and opportunism, scoring 35 goals while conceding only 19. This is not a routine fixture; it is a direct confrontation between two teams chasing the same ground.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the defining figure. Sixteen league goals have placed him atop the Golden Boot race, and once again, he is expected to lead the line in a system designed to maximize his movement inside the box. His partnership with Joao Felix has shown flashes of fluidity, but it is the surrounding cast that often determines whether Al-Nassr overwhelm opponents or leave themselves exposed.

The mystery around Sadio Mane finally clears

With title rivals watching closely, Jorge Jesus has been forced to balance continuity with timely reinforcement — especially after a demanding international window. According to Saudi journalist Ali Al-Anzi, Jorge Jesus has decided to reinstate Sadio Mane to Al-Nassr’s squad for the upcoming match against Al-Taawoun, following the conclusion of his commitments with the Senegal national team at the Africa Cup of Nations. The winger has rejoined full group training and is deemed ready for selection.

The return comes after Mane played a pivotal role in Senegal’s continental triumph. On his comeback to the club, he was greeted with a celebratory reception that quickly went viral. “Welcoming back our champion, Sadio Mane. The Nassr way,” the club wrote on social media, as teammates — led by Ronaldo — embraced the forward and presented him with a commemorative cake. This moment symbolized more than celebration; it highlighted the respect and unity within the squad at a critical point in the season.

Why Mane’s return matters tactically

Mane’s availability immediately reshapes Al-Nassr’s attacking options. His pace, pressing, and off-ball intelligence offer a different dynamic to the flanks, potentially pushing Abdulrahman Ghareeb back to the bench despite his recent goal.

For Ronaldo, this can be a decisive boost. Mane’s ability to draw defenders wide and attack the channels creates space centrally — the zone where the Portuguese remains most lethal. At the same time, it places greater responsibility on the Knight of Najd’s midfield to maintain balance, especially against Al-Taawoun’s counter-attacking threat.