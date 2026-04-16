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Christian Pulisic’s new Milan contract renewal update emerges after agent’s double Italy trip, but there’s a twist

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan applauds the fans
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan applauds the fans

The situation surrounding Christian Pulisic continues to evolve at a delicate moment for both the player and Milan, with uncertainty growing around his future and form. As the season approaches its decisive phase, every development off the pitch feels just as important as what happens during matches.

Pulisic’s struggles in 2026 have become impossible to ignore, especially after another frustrating outing in the 3-0 defeat against Udinese. The American forward has not scored since late December, and that drought has begun to affect both his confidence and his overall influence.

Despite his earlier form, his performances in recent months have lacked the sharpness that once defined his game. Injuries and tactical adjustments have played a role, disrupting his rhythm at a time when consistency was needed most.

Even at international level, the difficulties have followed him. Reflecting on his form, Pulisic admitted: “It’s frustrating, but I am just going to stay positive. I have a lot of big things ahead, and I know I’m going to get to the other side and things are going to click.”

Fresh contract update comes to light

Away from the pitch, questions about Pulisic’s future at Milan are becoming increasingly prominent. According to MilanPresshis agent has been spotted twice in the city of Milan during the past month, yet contract renewal talks remain on hold.

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The report indicates that these visits were not directly tied to negotiations, with no formal meetings taking place at the club’s headquarters. Instead, discussions of a new deal appear to be on hold, leaving his long-term situation unresolved.

This delay adds another layer of complexity, particularly as Milan must soon decide whether to secure his future or consider other options. Timing is crucial, as the value of any potential transfer could change significantly depending on how long the situation remains unresolved.

pulisic milan

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan reacts

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Premier League ready to pounce

Pulisic’s uncertain contract status has not gone unnoticed across Europe. Clubs like Liverpool and Tottenham have reportedly shown interest, seeing an opportunity to bring him back to the Premier League. At the same time, Milan’s financial position could influence its decision-making.

With his contract running down, the club may consider a sale if an offer in the region of $70 million arrives, though that valuation could shift depending on results and performances. The possibility of missing out on Champions League qualification further complicates matters. Without that revenue, Milan may be forced to make difficult choices involving key players.

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