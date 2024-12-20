As Cristiano Ronaldo continues to chase glory and extend his storied legacy, Al Nassr is gearing up for a challenging 2025 campaign across multiple competitions. However, the Saudi Pro League side faces a significant setback, with reports indicating that one of their key players is poised to leave during the upcoming transfer window, potentially jeopardizing their title ambitions.

At the start of the 2024-25 season, Al Nassr made a bold move by replacing coach Luis Castro with Stefano Pioli, aiming to reshape their tactical approach. Despite the change, the team has struggled to establish itself as a dominant force in Saudi football, unlike reigning champions Al Hilal. Now, their chances could take another hit.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahce is nearing a deal to sign Al Nassr midfielder Anderson Talisca. “Details are being finalized with all parties involved, as Talisca is ready to return to Turkey once again,” Romano reported.

Talisca, who previously made waves in the Turkish Super Lig with Besiktas, is rumored to be part of a potential trade deal involving Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri. While the financial terms of the transfer remain undisclosed, the loss of the Brazilian could have far-reaching implications for Al Nassr.

What does Talisca’s exit mean for Ronaldo and Al Nassr?

Talisca’s departure would deal a major blow to Al Nassr’s ambitions. The Brazilian playmaker has been instrumental for the club, becoming its fifth all-time leading scorer with 76 goals in 104 appearances. Ronaldo, who has scored 74 goals in just 83 games, is close to overtaking him on the club’s leaderboard, but Talisca’s impact has extended beyond his goals.

In the current season, Talisca has made 19 appearances, scoring eight times. His absence has been felt in the three matches he missed, where Al Nassr suffered two critical losses in the Saudi Pro League, including a 2-1 defeat to rivals Al Ittihad.

While Al Nassr is performing well in the Arab Club Champions Cup and the AFC Champions League Elite stage, their domestic league form remains inconsistent. Currently fourth in the Saudi Pro League standings with 25 points, they trail significantly behind league leaders Al Ittihad (36 points) and second-placed Al Hilal (34 points).

Romano reports that Al Nassr plans to replace Talisca during the winter transfer window if the deal goes through. However, the club will need to secure a world-class signing to fill the void left by the Brazilian and maintain their competitive edge in the title race.