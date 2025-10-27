Trending topics:
Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly to lose Al Nassr star ahead of clash with Benzema's Al Ittihad

By Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr forward.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying a brilliant start to the 2025–26 season with Al Nassr, currently riding a 10-game winning streak. However, with Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad posing their next major challenge on Tuesday, Ronaldo will reportedly be without one of the team’s key players.

After losing the Saudi Super Cup final on penalties earlier this season, Al Nassr have responded with an impressive run across the Saudi Pro League, King’s Cup, and AFC Champions League Two. Now set to face Al Ittihad in the round of 16, Jorge Jesus’s side will have to do so without a crucial midfield presence.

According to journalist Ali Alabdallah, Marcelo Brozović has been left out of the squad by head coach Jorge Jesus for the game against Al Ittihad. The Croatian midfielder participated in group training on Monday, but the Portuguese manager opted to rest him to avoid aggravating his injury.

Brozović was forced off with an injury on October 18 during Al Nassr’s match against Al Fateh, leaving the field in the 19th minute for Abdullah Al-Khaibari. Medical tests later revealed that the midfielder had sustained a minor tear in his adductor muscle.

Marcelo Brozovic of Al Nassr.

Marcelo Brozovic of Al Nassr.

The Croatian star, who had featured in nearly every match this season, has already missed games against FC Goa and Al Hazem. With Abdullah Al-Khaibari and Angelo expected to anchor the midfield, Al Nassr will face a significant challenge without one of their most experienced players.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo nominated to FIFPro 2025 Best XI: Who else made the cut?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo nominated to FIFPro 2025 Best XI: Who else made the cut?

Al Nassr in top form

With the arrivals of Kingsley Coman, João Félix, and Iñigo Martínez, plus Jorge Jesus at the helm, expectations were high for Al Nassr to contend for every title this season. Since their Saudi Super Cup defeat, Ronaldo’s side has done just that.

In the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr remain the only club with a perfect record of six wins in six matches, scoring 21 goals and conceding just twice. They also top their AFC Champions League Two group and remain alive in the King’s Cup. Having already beaten Benzema’s Al Ittihad twice this season, 2–1 in the Super Cup semifinals and 2–0 away in the league, Al Nassr enter Tuesday’s matchup as clear favorites.

