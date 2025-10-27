Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Is Vinicius’ future up in the air? The Brazilian star is reportedly weighing on his options beyond Real Madrid

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior of Real Madrid reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

After reaching peak performance in the 2023/24 season, Vinicius Jr has struggled to maintain his form with Real Madrid, drawing criticism from fans. With Kylian Mbappe firmly established as the team’s cornerstone, the Brazilian has been relegated to the background. Moreover, the recent El Clásico against Barcelona, despite being a win, has prompted Vinicius to reconsider his future with Xabi Alonso’s team.

Vinicius Jr.’s contract with Real Madrid runs through 2027, with both parties initially keen on a renewal despite differing salary expectations. The Brazilian forward was open to negotiating terms to secure his future with the club. However, after being substituted in the 72nd minute against Barcelona, the 25-year-old star reportedly had a change of heart, potentially altering his plans for continuity with the team.

According to Diario As, Vinicius Jr feels Xabi Alonso undervalues his contributions to the team, despite his defensive improvements. He believes he deserves an irreplaceable spot in the starting lineup, akin to Mbappe’s status. Frustrated by the situation, the Brazilian star views the ongoing scenario as unsustainable and is contemplating a departure in the summer of 2026 if the coach’s perspective on his role remains unchanged.

While Real Madrid have consistently backed Vinicius, his reaction to being substituted stirred unrest within the team. “Me? Me? Coach, coach! Me? … Always me! I’m leaving the team! I’m leaving, I’d better leave! he exclaimed. The front office expressed displeasure over his behavior, reports Diario As, leading Xabi Alonso to deliver a pointed message to Vinicius post-game. With this in mind, the Brazilian’s continuity may not be as clear as it was supposed to be days ago.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr being covered by Pau Cubarsi of Barcelona

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid shoots whilst under pressure from Pau Cubarsi of FC Barcelona.

Vinicius Jr vs Rodrygo Goes: Brazilian stars battle for the left winger spot at Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes have been staples in Real Madrid’s lineup for several years, with Rodrygo shifting to an unnatural right-wing role to accommodate both talents. However, this compromise wasn’t viable long-term. With Xabi Alonso now at the helm, the dynamic has shifted, prompting increased competition and a rotation strategy that hasn’t sat well with Vinicius, highlighting tensions in maintaining harmony on the pitch.

Advertisement
Vinicius opens up to Real Madrid fans after confrontation with Lamine Yamal and Barcelona in El Clásico win

see also

Vinicius opens up to Real Madrid fans after confrontation with Lamine Yamal and Barcelona in El Clásico win

Although Vinicius has thrived as a disruptive left winger, Kylian’s arrival has curtailed his freedom on the pitch. In response, Xabi Alonso may look for a player who complements the French star more effectively. Rodrygo Goes stands out as a potential game changer, with his dribbling skills, inside play, and creativity. Despite having only 316 minutes compared to Vinicius’ 880, contract renewal discussions might give Rodrygo an edge in securing more playing time.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Real Madrid star Rodrygo reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence stopped him from joining Barcelona

Real Madrid star Rodrygo reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence stopped him from joining Barcelona

Rodrygo Goes was close to joining FC Barcelona, but the Brazilian revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo influenced him to join Real Madrid instead.

Rodrygo Goes finally breaks silence on his potential departure from Real Madrid

Rodrygo Goes finally breaks silence on his potential departure from Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe's signing pushed Rodrygo Goes into the background, fueling rumors of his Real Madrid exit. In response, the Brazilian star decisively addressed the speculation, breaking his silence with authority.

Not Vinicius, Rodrygo, nor Endrick: Star faces last season at Real Madrid as club makes final decision on his future

Not Vinicius, Rodrygo, nor Endrick: Star faces last season at Real Madrid as club makes final decision on his future

Real Madrid is preparing for what could be one of its most decisive summers in recent memory.

Former Barcelona star Rafinha surprisingly blames Lamine Yamal: ‘His words gave extra motivation to Madrid’

Former Barcelona star Rafinha surprisingly blames Lamine Yamal: ‘His words gave extra motivation to Madrid’

Real Madrid convincingly defeated Barcelona, highlighting their ongoing defensive issues. Surprisingly, former Barcelona player Rafinha criticized Lamine Yamal, stirring controversy with his remarks before the game.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo