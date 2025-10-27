Is Vinicius’ future up in the air? The Brazilian star is reportedly weighing on his options beyond Real Madrid

After reaching peak performance in the 2023/24 season, Vinicius Jr has struggled to maintain his form with Real Madrid, drawing criticism from fans. With Kylian Mbappe firmly established as the team’s cornerstone, the Brazilian has been relegated to the background. Moreover, the recent El Clásico against Barcelona, despite being a win, has prompted Vinicius to reconsider his future with Xabi Alonso’s team.

Vinicius Jr.’s contract with Real Madrid runs through 2027, with both parties initially keen on a renewal despite differing salary expectations. The Brazilian forward was open to negotiating terms to secure his future with the club. However, after being substituted in the 72nd minute against Barcelona, the 25-year-old star reportedly had a change of heart, potentially altering his plans for continuity with the team.

According to Diario As, Vinicius Jr feels Xabi Alonso undervalues his contributions to the team, despite his defensive improvements. He believes he deserves an irreplaceable spot in the starting lineup, akin to Mbappe’s status. Frustrated by the situation, the Brazilian star views the ongoing scenario as unsustainable and is contemplating a departure in the summer of 2026 if the coach’s perspective on his role remains unchanged.

While Real Madrid have consistently backed Vinicius, his reaction to being substituted stirred unrest within the team. “Me? Me? Coach, coach! Me? … Always me! I’m leaving the team! I’m leaving, I’d better leave!“ he exclaimed. The front office expressed displeasure over his behavior, reports Diario As, leading Xabi Alonso to deliver a pointed message to Vinicius post-game. With this in mind, the Brazilian’s continuity may not be as clear as it was supposed to be days ago.

Vinicius Jr vs Rodrygo Goes: Brazilian stars battle for the left winger spot at Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes have been staples in Real Madrid’s lineup for several years, with Rodrygo shifting to an unnatural right-wing role to accommodate both talents. However, this compromise wasn’t viable long-term. With Xabi Alonso now at the helm, the dynamic has shifted, prompting increased competition and a rotation strategy that hasn’t sat well with Vinicius, highlighting tensions in maintaining harmony on the pitch.

see also Vinicius opens up to Real Madrid fans after confrontation with Lamine Yamal and Barcelona in El Clásico win

Although Vinicius has thrived as a disruptive left winger, Kylian’s arrival has curtailed his freedom on the pitch. In response, Xabi Alonso may look for a player who complements the French star more effectively. Rodrygo Goes stands out as a potential game changer, with his dribbling skills, inside play, and creativity. Despite having only 316 minutes compared to Vinicius’ 880, contract renewal discussions might give Rodrygo an edge in securing more playing time.