I had the privilege this week to catch up with Premier League all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer to discuss a range of topics. We discussed Gary Lineker’s legacy on BBC’s Match of the Day program, Alan’s memories of being marked by Alexi Lalas in a US-England match, as well as his opinions about the future of Newcastle United’s St James’ Park.

Alan Shearer interview – Thoughts on Newcastle’s stadium situation

Here’s my interview with Alan Shearer, who now works as an ambassador for the Premier League:

World Soccer Talk: St. James’s Park has so many memorable moments for you there. What’s your opinion? Should the club redevelop the stadium or move to a different site?

Alan Shearer: “If it’s at all possible to extend the ground and stay there, then that would be my preferred choice.

“I don’t know the ins and outs and the financials and all of those things, but on a level playing field, if everything was normal, I would prefer to stay at St. James’ Park.

“Even if they’re not [planning on staying at St James’ Park], I think it would be really important to keep it centrally located because that’s one of the key things. The great thing about our club is that it’s right in the middle of the city, and it means so much to everyone.”

Memories of playing against the USA and, in particular, Alexi Lalas

World Soccer Talk: What are your memories from 1994 when England played the United States at Wembley?

Shearer: “Yeah, I scored two goals that night. I think the center-half that evening was Alexi Lalas. And I’m pretty sure he said one or two things about me before the game which I remember.

“I remember thinking that was all the motivation that I needed to go out and score a couple of goals. I always enjoyed that. I loved it when people said one or two things against me, whether that was crowds, managers, or players that I was playing against. I enjoyed that side of things because It just sort of gave me that extra little bit of motivation to go out and prove him or them wrong.

“So yeah, I’ve got fond memories of that game at Wembley.”

World Soccer Talk: Did you get a chance to say anything to Lalas or did you let the goals do the talking?

Shearer: “I might have said one or two things after I scored.

“I have come across him since and said hello and shook hands, so there’s no hard feelings.”

Shearer’s thoughts on the legacy Gary Lineker leaves behind after the host announced he’s leaving Match of the Day

World Soccer Talk: I was wondering if you could give your thoughts on Gary Lineker… host of BBC’s Match of the Day, who has created a legacy. You’ve worked with him a lot on the show and doing the podcast. What are your thoughts on his legacy and the future of the show?

Shearer: “He’s been amazing in everything that he’s done. He’s been there for so long now, and he’s played a huge part in such an iconic program. I watched it as a kid.

“I was lucky enough to play with him with England and then sort of work with him, ever since 2006, since I retired. He’s had a great stint at it.

“I think it’s really good for both parties that he can go out on a high in the World Cup in America. I know he’s not doing Match of the Day next season, just the FA Cup, and then he’ll finish with the World Cup.

“For the first time I opened [Match of the Day] last week, and I only had to come up with eight words. And when the editor and producer are in your ear, and then they’re counting down… ten, nine, eight.., and you see it’s ‘on air’ and I had to open the show, and I’ve only had to get eight words right and I could feel the beads of sweat.

“So for him to do that for so long, and he’s pretty flawless at everything that he’s done, it’s not an easy job sitting presenting Match of the Day. He’s been brilliant at it for so long now. Someone else is going to come in, and it’s going to be big boots to fill.”

