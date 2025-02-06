Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has stirred up debate with his latest remarks about Kylian Mbappe’s departure, claiming that the French giants are performing better both in attack and defense without their former star. Despite Mbappe’s legendary status at the club, Enrique believes that PSG’s collective strength has improved, and the numbers are there to prove it.

Speaking ahead of their Ligue 1 clash with Monaco, the Spaniard addressed concerns about how the team would fare after Mbappe’s blockbuster free transfer to Real Madrid last summer. Rather than struggling without their all-time top scorer, the PSG manager claims the squad has thrived in his absence. “I was very brave last season when I told you that we would have a better team in attack and defense,” Enrique said.

“I still think that we are better, the numbers are there to say it. The players took it as a challenge. Of course, we would have liked to keep Kylian, because everyone loved him, but the team is responding at a spectacular level.” His statement suggests that rather than relying on one superstar to deliver 40 goals a season, the Parisians’ approach has shifted towards a more balanced and team-oriented system.

Dominant PSG despite Mbappe’s exit

Many expected PSG to suffer a setback after losing a player of Mbappe’s caliber and influence. During his seven-year tenure in Paris, Mbappe had an extraordinary impact, scoring 256 goals in 308 appearances across all competitions. With an impressive goalscoring rate of one goal every 96 minutes, he played a crucial role in the club’s success, helping it secure six Ligue 1 titles and numerous domestic trophies.

His departure left a notable void, with many wondering how the team would adapt without such a key figure leading the attack. However, Enrique has maintained that his new-look Red-and-Blues side is proving just as effective, if not better. Currently, PSG remains the only unbeaten team in Europe’s top five leagues after 20 games, a testament to their consistency and strength.

They are also enjoying a commanding lead in the French top tier, sitting 10 points ahead of Marseille and 13 points clear of Monaco. Furthermore, the team has continued to dominate domestically, recently defeating Monaco 4-2 in December and securing a Trophee des Champions victory, with an Ousmane Dembele goal sealing the win. This demonstrates that, even without Mbappe, PSG remains a formidable force.