Lionel Messi fans shocked as ex-Barcelona defender Jeremy Mathieu claims he surpassed the Argentina superstar in one key area

By Martina Alcheva

Lionel Messi (left) and Jeremy Mathieu (right)
Lionel Messi (left) and Jeremy Mathieu (right)

Former Barcelona defender Jeremy Mathieu has reignited debate among supporters after suggesting he outperformed Lionel Messi in one very specific department. The remark, delivered with a grin, revisits a golden era at Barcelona when Messi and Mathieu shared a dressing room under Luis Enrique. While the claim may sound audacious on the surface, the Frenchman’s reflection adds another fascinating layer to the story of a squad that dominated Europe.

Speaking on the SafePlay program, Mathieu made the surprising statement: “I think I was better at free kicks than Lionel Messi.” The comment was made in a light-hearted tone, yet it instantly caught attention. Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in soccer history, built part of his legendary reputation on his mastery of free kicks, scoring 69 direct set-piece goals across his career.

At Barcelona, dead-ball duties were almost exclusively his domain, with his precision and consistency becoming one of the team’s defining attacking weapons. It is here, in the art of the free kick, that Mathieu believes he had the edge. Though he was primarily a defender, he fondly recalled his own memorable strike against Elche in the 2015 Copa del Rey, a powerful effort that showcased his technique from distance.

While few would seriously argue that he surpassed the Argentine in that department, the anecdote reflects the confidence and personality within a Blaugrana squad that went on to conquer Spain and Europe.

Perspective with a smile

Mathieu’s free-kick remark should be viewed through that lens — as a nostalgic reflection rather than a serious comparison. His statement adds color to the memory of a squad filled with confidence, talent, and personality.

After three seasons, he left Barcelona for Sporting Lisbon before retiring in 2020 due to a knee injury. His post-soccer life has been quieter, far removed from the stadium lights, but his stories continue to resonate with supporters.

