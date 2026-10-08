Cristiano Ronaldo’s entourage reportedly delivered major ultimatum to Jorge Jesus as Portugal crisis takes another turn

The Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus feud is completely blowing up with a massive new allegation. A close friend of Jesus claims that Ronaldo’s entourage made a major demand during the dispute, putting further pressure on a relationship that had already deteriorated over playing-time promises.

The allegation was made by Carlos Padrao, a former goalkeeper and close associate of Jesus, during an appearance on SIC Notícias’ Jogo Aberto. According to Padrao, Tiago Craveiro, a strategic consultant for Ronaldo’s company CR7 SA, contacted someone within Jesus’ circle as the disagreement intensified.

The controversy started during Portugal‘s UEFA Nations League campaign in September. Ronaldo had reportedly agreed to a plan regarding his playing time, but he was left on the bench against Norway on September 27 despite being told he would feature for around 30 minutes.

The 41-year-old warmed up during the second half but was never introduced as the Selecao won 2-1. Ronaldo subsequently accused Jesus of breaking his word and later explained that the dispute was about trust rather than a demand to play every match.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Ronaldo then left Portugal’s training camp before the next fixture and released a lengthy statement explaining his decision. He claimed that Jesus had broken two separate agreements, including a later understanding about how the coach would publicly explain the situation.

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Ronaldo’s entourage allegedly issued stark ultimatum

That dispute has now produced an even more serious allegation. Padrao claims that Craveiro threatened that Jesus would be dismissed unless he publicly apologized to Ronaldo, with the alleged demand being delivered through someone close to the coach rather than directly to Jesus.

According to Padrao, Ronaldo’s camp even attempted to prepare a specific script for the Portugal coach to read at the beginning of a press conference. “They tried to create a script for Jorge Jesus to apologize to Cristiano Ronaldo,” Padrao told SIC Notícias.

The experienced boss reportedly refused to follow the script or issue the requested formal apology. Instead, he acknowledged that his handling of Ronaldo’s warm-up against Norway had been a mistake while maintaining a distinction between admitting an error and apologizing.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

“Admitting a mistake is one thing, apologizing is another,” Padrao said, describing Jesus’ position. He also claimed that the coach is deeply saddened by the entire episode and remains affected by the deterioration of his relationship with Ronaldo.

Jesus previously had strong relationship with Ronaldo

The situation is particularly striking because Jesus and Ronaldo had recently worked together at Al-Nassr. The pair won the Saudi Pro League title together, and their relationship appeared to be strong before Jesus was appointed Portugal coach following the 2026 World Cup.

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus

Padrao has suggested that Jesus believed he could manage Ronaldo’s playing time precisely because of their previous relationship. The coach had also reportedly played a role in persuading Ronaldo to continue his international career after Portugal’s World Cup elimination by Spain.

That history makes the current disagreement more complicated. According to Padrao, Jesus never intended to create a confrontation with Ronaldo, and his friend believes the coach remains deeply disappointed that their relationship has reached this point.

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