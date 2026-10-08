Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal exit could cost FPF dearly and trigger major financial fallout as experts reveal what is at stake

Cristiano Ronaldo’s dramatic departure from Portugal’s national team camp has created a major problem for the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), with the fallout extending far beyond his dispute with head coach Jorge Jesus. As the federation weighs how to handle the veteran captain, marketing experts have warned that losing him could carry serious commercial consequences for Portuguese soccer.

Ronaldo walked out of camp after being left on the bench during Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway on September 27, 2026, claiming there had been a breach of trust over promises concerning his playing time. He later apologized to his teammates and supporters while insisting that he remains available for the Selecao after serving any punishment.

The FPF is reportedly working behind the scenes to find a way for Ronaldo to return, with French newspaper L’Equipe reporting that officials want the forward to receive a proper farewell appearance rather than allowing his international career to end amid a dispute with Jesus.

There is also a sporting reason for that desire, given Ronaldo’s extraordinary record with Portugal. He remains the country’s all-time leading international goalscorer with 146 goals in 234 appearances, while his career has included Euro 2016, the 2022 World Cup and more than two decades at the highest level.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal poses for photographs with the Euro 2016 trophy

However, the federation’s concerns appear to extend well beyond what Ronaldo can contribute on the pitch. His global profile has become deeply connected to the commercial identity of Portuguese soccer, creating a financial dimension to the current crisis.

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Ronaldo’s commercial value is enormous

Portuguese marketing experts have warned that Ronaldo remains one of the most valuable assets associated with the national team. Daniel Sa, executive director of the Portuguese Institute of Marketing Administration (IPAM), described him as “the Portuguese brand most known in the world and in history.”

Although the exact percentage that is attributable to Ronaldo is unknown, FPF’s revenue is believed to be over €120 million ($134.5m) each year. Marketing consultant Carlos Coelho went even further, describing Ronaldo’s potential absence as a “loss of immense value” and arguing that the forward is the biggest asset Portuguese soccer has ever possessed.

The scale of Ronaldo’s personal brand helps explain those comments. IPAM has valued Ronaldo’s personal brand at €850 million ($853m), while research surrounding the 2026 World Cup offered another extraordinary indication of his reach.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal holds the UEFA Nations League trophy

The staggering figure behind Ronaldo’s value

During the 2026 World Cup, 29 Ronaldo social-media posts generated an estimated $107 million in audience value, according to the research cited in the source material. Portugal’s national team accounts, by comparison, generated an estimated $79 million from 565 posts.

Those figures do not mean the FPF would automatically lose $107 million if Ronaldo stopped representing Portugal. They measure estimated audience value rather than direct revenue, but the gap demonstrates how much global attention Ronaldo can generate almost by himself.

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The contrast is particularly important for a federation that relies on sponsorship, television, licensing and merchandise revenue. The FPF reported more than $153 million in revenue for 2024-25, while its following-season budget allocated approximately $23.5 million to the senior national team from advertising, television and licensing.