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Cristiano Ronaldo-Jorge Jesus feud takes another dramatic turn as Portugal coach faces possible investigation for one key reason

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Jorge Jesus (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and Jorge Jesus (right)

The bitter war between Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus has ignited a fierce new firestorm. Whispers echoing from Portugal suggest that the manager himself may soon face the heavy hand of disciplinary justice for his treatment of the eternal captain. A mere squabble over minutes on the pitch has mutated into a profound crisis, casting a dark shadow over their fractured alliance and leaving the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) to navigate a treacherous path ahead.

According to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Jesus could face an investigation if a formal disciplinary complaint is filed. As of October 9, 2026, no complaint had reportedly been lodged, and no formal proceedings or sanctions against the coach had been confirmed.

The conflict erupted during Portugal’s UEFA Nations League campaign after Ronaldo was left on the bench against Norway despite warming up for approximately 30 minutes. The Selecao won 2-1, but the 41-year-old captain was reportedly frustrated because Jesus had told him he would play around half an hour.

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Ronaldo later claimed the coach had broken his word and that a second disagreement over how the incident would be explained publicly contributed to his decision to leave camp ahead of the Denmark match. The episode was particularly striking because Jesus had previously coached the five-time Ballon d’Or winner at Al-Nassr, where the pair worked together before the Portuguese manager took charge of the national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo’s entourage reportedly delivered major ultimatum to Jorge Jesus as Portugal crisis takes another turn

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s entourage reportedly delivered major ultimatum to Jorge Jesus as Portugal crisis takes another turn

The allegation that could put Jesus under scrutiny

The report from Correio da Manha centres on alleged inappropriate conduct by Jesus towards Ronaldo during the national team’s training camp. The possibility of disciplinary action has emerged as the dispute has become increasingly public, although the reported allegations should not be treated as established findings.

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According to the Portuguese outlet, a formal complaint would be necessary before a disciplinary process could begin. With no complaint or investigation confirmed in the information provided, Jesus faces the possibility of scrutiny rather than an established disciplinary case.

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On Tuesday, October 6, the 41-year-old ace published a detailed statement explaining why he left the squad. He accused Jesus of breaking his word twice and described hearing “expressions and an aggressiveness” that he felt he did not deserve during their interactions.

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The Al-Nassr forward also apologized to his teammates and supporters for leaving camp, accepting responsibility for his decision and acknowledging that the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) could punish him. At the same time, he made clear that he has not retired from international soccer and remains available for Portugal after serving any sanction, provided he is fit to play.

ronaldo portugal bench

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal walks to the bench as a substitute

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother sends warning to Portugal in defence of her son’s legacy as Jorge Jesus rift continues

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother sends warning to Portugal in defence of her son’s legacy as Jorge Jesus rift continues

Ronaldo likely to face consequences as well

While Jesus could face disciplinary scrutiny if a complaint is submitted, Ronaldo’s own departure from camp could also carry consequences. Reports have suggested that the forward could face a suspension ranging from one to six months, alongside a possible fine, under federation rules concerning leaving national-team duties without justification.

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Ronaldo has already said he accepts that his actions must be assessed and punished if necessary. His willingness to remain available for selection suggests that he hopes the dispute will not bring his international career to an abrupt end.

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