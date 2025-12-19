Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo dealt major blow as FIFA confirms severe ban on Al Nassr future signings

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.
© Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.

As he prepares to return to action following nearly a month without official matches, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates have received troubling news. FIFA has confirmed a severe sanction against Al Nassr that could have serious consequences for the club’s future.

On Friday, FIFA updated its list of clubs prohibited from registering new players and added Al Nassr to that register. While the specific reason for the sanction has not been disclosed, FIFA did note December 19 as the start date of the suspension.

However, no end date has been provided. The list includes a category showing how many registration periods the ban will last, but FIFA simply stated “Until lifted.” That indicates the decision is open-ended.

This is not the first time Al Nassr have faced a similar situation. In July 2023, just months after Ronaldo’s arrival, the Saudi club received the same type of sanction—though at that time it was limited to three transfer windows—due to irregularities in the signing of Ahmed Musa from Leicester City.

jorge jesus brazil

A ban on registering new players would be a significant blow for Al Nassr head coach Jorge Jesus.

On that occasion, Al Nassr did not remain barred from registering new players for three consecutive windows. Instead, the club resolved the issue by paying approximately €2 million (about $2.3 million), which led FIFA to lift the ban. It remains to be seen whether a similar outcome can be reached this time.

Cristiano Ronaldo suffers setback on official return with Al Nassr as Saudi Pro League postpones restart

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo suffers setback on official return with Al Nassr as Saudi Pro League postpones restart

What is the FIFA Registration Ban List?

The sanction against Al Nassr was made public on Friday through the FIFA Registration Ban List. This is a digital platform regularly updated by the global governing body and accessible to the public worldwide.

The FIFA Registration Ban List is a vital resource for the football community, detailing clubs worldwide that currently face registration bans imposed by FIFA,” reads the introduction on the official website. “This list includes clubs that are temporarily prohibited from registering new players due to various infractions, such as financial disputes or regulatory breaches.”

Other clubs facing trouble

Al Nassr are not the only club from Saudi Arabia currently listed on the FIFA Registration Ban List. More than a dozen teams from different divisions in the country are also temporarily barred from registering new players, including Al Shabab, Al Riyadh SC, and Damak.

Outside Saudi Arabia, several other clubs are currently dealing with the same issue. In Europe, Boavista of Portugal is one of the most notable cases, as financial problems have pushed the club out of the Primeira Liga, the country’s top division. The FIFA Registration Ban List also includes well-known teams such as FK Partizan Belgrade of Serbia, San Lorenzo of Argentina, and Corinthians of Brazil.

