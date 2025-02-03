At just 17 years old, Lamine Yamal continues to produce breathtaking performances, fueling speculation about his future and drawing comparisons to football legends Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona. However, after Barcelona’s hard-fought 1-0 win against Alaves, head coach Hansi Flick weighed in on the conversation, delivering an important message regarding these comparisons.

Barcelona faced Alaves in a crucial Matchday 22 fixture of the 2024-25 La Liga season, and once again, Yamal stole the show. Although he didn’t get on the scoresheet, his individual brilliance was on full display, showcasing the qualities of a world-class player in the making.

One particular moment went viral early in the match when, in the 4th minute, Yamal picked up the ball deep in his own half and embarked on a mesmerizing solo run, drawing pressure from five defenders before threading a precise pass to Raphinha, creating a clear scoring opportunity.

Following the game, Flick was asked whether he sees shades of Messi or Maradona in Yamal. The German coach, however, was quick to downplay such comparisons. “I’m not a fan of that, you know? Lamine is special, he’s a genius. I think I said it in the last press conference. What he did today in some situations was unbelievable, and I’m very happy that he’s playing for Barca,” Flick said in his post-match press conference.

While Flick dismissed direct comparisons, he didn’t shy away from praising Yamal’s remarkable ability: “For a 17-year-old, he’s doing really great. Every match, every match, he’s good. And the opponents are not easy to play against—they are strong, they defend well, they try to attack him, be aggressive, but he’s handling it well. I love this boy.”

With 11 successful dribbles against Alaves and a season tally of 10 goals and 15 assists in 29 games, Yamal has already surpassed Messi’s goal total at the same age while playing a key role in Barcelona’s attack. If he continues on this trajectory, he could cement himself as one of the game’s greatest players in the coming decades.

What does Yamal think about Messi comparisons?

Left-footed, a La Masia graduate, and thriving as a right winger at a young age—it’s no surprise that many see Messi’s reflection in Yamal. Having already played a decisive role in Spain’s UEFA Euro campaign, he has shown that he can handle the big stage.

However, Yamal himself is not entirely comfortable with these comparisons. In an interview with MARCA after winning the Golden Boy award, the Barcelona star addressed the constant parallels with Messi:

“It’s an honor (to be compared to Messi), but I’m trying to write my own story. Messi is the best in history, and I’m still taking my first steps. These comparisons sometimes don’t help,” Yamal stated, making it clear that while the praise is flattering, he wants to carve his own legacy.