Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on retirement plans and timeline: “I’ll probably cry”

Cristiano Ronaldo turned 40 in February 2025, and with the 2026 World Cup expected to be his final major tournament, questions continue to rise about when the all-time top goalscorer in soccer history will hang up his boots. Now in the twilight of his career, the Portuguese legend has broken his silence on retirement, opening up on how emotional the moment will be: “I’ll probably cry.”

The Portuguese superstar recently signed a new deal with Al Nassr, extending his stay with the Saudi club beyond the previous expiration date of June 2025. With his new contract, Ronaldo is expected to remain with the team through at least 2027, by which time he’ll be 42 years old.

In an interview with Piers Morgan on his YouTube channel, Ronaldo opened up about when he expects to call time on his career: “Soon. But I think I will be prepared. It will be tough, of course. Will be difficult, yes. Probably I will cry, yes. It will be very, very difficult but I’ve prepared my future since (I was) 25, 26, 27 years old. So I think I will be capable to support that pressure.”

Since making his professional debut on August 14, 2002 with Sporting Lisbon, Ronaldo has spent a lifetime playing soccer, and when asked whether anything could replace the rush of scoring goals, the veteran forward was honest. “Nothing, I think. Nothing can compare to the adrenaline we feel in football when we score a goal. As I say, everything has a beginning and an end. So I think I’ll be ready, I think,” he stated.

Ronaldo also spoke about wanting to spend more time focusing on life outside of soccer, placing his family above all things: “Also, to have my own hobbies. I like to see UFC, the fights. I like padel. I like and I want to learn more about my companies. I think I’m going to do funny things and things I’m not used to doing before. Because I live football 24 hours (a day) to do the right things and perform.”

When could Cristiano Ronaldo retire?

After Portugal’s 2022 World Cup exit, speculation grew over Ronaldo’s future. But instead of stepping away, he moved to Saudi Arabia and has continued to serve as a key figure for both Al Nassr and the national team. With two years left on his current contract, the end appears to be set for 2027.

So far in the 2025–26 season, Ronaldo remains a vital player for Al Nassr, appearing in 10 games and leading the team with nine goals and two assists. However, head coach Jorge Jesus has begun to carefully manage the veteran’s minutes to preserve his form and fitness.

This season, Ronaldo has already been rested for three matches in the AFC Champions League Two and was an unused substitute in the opening round of the King’s Cup. After playing 45 matches in 2023–24 and 41 in 2024–25, the Portuguese star is expected to see his playing time decrease further this year.

