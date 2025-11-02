Lamine Yamal closes in on Kylian Mbappe’s stunning record after shining for Barcelona vs Elche

Following their tough defeat against Real Madrid, Barcelona faced Elche looking for a solid victory. Despite missing six players due to injury, they managed to shine and secure the win. Lamine Yamal, heavily criticized for his performance in the previous game, redeemed himself by scoring the first goal of the game. With this, he could narrow the gap with Kylian Mbappe’s impressive scoring record set a few years ago.

According to Opta Jose on X, formerly Twitter, Lamine Yamal has scored 17 goals in 80 LaLiga games with his goal today against Elche. Though impressive for his young age, he still trails Kylian Mbappe, who set the record for most goals in the world’s top five leagues in the 21st century before turning 19, with 23 goals. However, the Barcelona standout, at just 18 years old, has the potential to surpass this milestone soon.

Lamine Yamal has been adjusting well to high-performance play after recovering from groin pain a few weeks ago. Although he has not fully regained his speed and dribbling prowess, the young Spaniard remains one of Barcelona’s standout players. In the 2025-26 season, he has scored four goals and provided five assists, making him a crucial component of the offense alongside Marcus Rashford and Fermin Lopez.

Lamine Yamal still struggles to regain his best form at Barcelona

Lamine Yamal continues to strive for his best form, though his talent is evident. In the four games he’s played with Barcelona, the 18-year-old has scored two goals and provided two assists, maintaining his status as a key figure on the team. However, he has yet to display the usual speed, dribbling, and creativity that typically define his play. Responding to criticism, coach Hansi Flick made a revealing statement about the young star.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona scores his team’s first goal vs Elche.

“Is he the only topic of conversation this week, or every week? He’s the topic of conversation every week. That’s fine. I just spoke with him. Some days he has discomfort. But he’s progressing well. We talk to him, we do it normally. We’re honest. I will always protect and support him. He’s fantastic. Very young,” Hansi Flick said at the latest press conference.

Groin injuries, though typically viewed as temporary setbacks, can significantly impact a player’s career trajectory. Ricardo Kaká’s experience at Real Madrid serves as a cautionary tale; his arrival with a lingering groin issue stalled his progress significantly. It is imperative for Lamine Yamal to diligently oversee his physical health, ensuring he maintains peak performance levels and avoids potential relapses.