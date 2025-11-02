Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Lamine Yamal closes in on Kylian Mbappe’s stunning record after shining for Barcelona vs Elche

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.
© Angel Martinez/Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.

Following their tough defeat against Real Madrid, Barcelona faced Elche looking for a solid victory. Despite missing six players due to injury, they managed to shine and secure the win. Lamine Yamal, heavily criticized for his performance in the previous game, redeemed himself by scoring the first goal of the game. With this, he could narrow the gap with Kylian Mbappe’s impressive scoring record set a few years ago.

According to Opta Jose on X, formerly Twitter, Lamine Yamal has scored 17 goals in 80 LaLiga games with his goal today against Elche. Though impressive for his young age, he still trails Kylian Mbappe, who set the record for most goals in the world’s top five leagues in the 21st century before turning 19, with 23 goals. However, the Barcelona standout, at just 18 years old, has the potential to surpass this milestone soon.

Lamine Yamal has been adjusting well to high-performance play after recovering from groin pain a few weeks ago. Although he has not fully regained his speed and dribbling prowess, the young Spaniard remains one of Barcelona’s standout players. In the 2025-26 season, he has scored four goals and provided five assists, making him a crucial component of the offense alongside Marcus Rashford and Fermin Lopez.

Lamine Yamal still struggles to regain his best form at Barcelona

Lamine Yamal continues to strive for his best form, though his talent is evident. In the four games he’s played with Barcelona, the 18-year-old has scored two goals and provided two assists, maintaining his status as a key figure on the team. However, he has yet to display the usual speed, dribbling, and creativity that typically define his play. Responding to criticism, coach Hansi Flick made a revealing statement about the young star.

Barcelona&#039;s Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona scores his team’s first goal vs Elche.

“Is he the only topic of conversation this week, or every week? He’s the topic of conversation every week. That’s fine. I just spoke with him. Some days he has discomfort. But he’s progressing well. We talk to him, we do it normally. We’re honest. I will always protect and support him. He’s fantastic. Very young, Hansi Flick said at the latest press conference.

Advertisement
Report: Lamine Yamal makes important career decision amid Barcelona injury concerns

see also

Report: Lamine Yamal makes important career decision amid Barcelona injury concerns

Groin injuries, though typically viewed as temporary setbacks, can significantly impact a player’s career trajectory. Ricardo Kaká’s experience at Real Madrid serves as a cautionary tale; his arrival with a lingering groin issue stalled his progress significantly. It is imperative for Lamine Yamal to diligently oversee his physical health, ensuring he maintains peak performance levels and avoids potential relapses.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappe surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo with La Liga record not seen in 65 years

Kylian Mbappe surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo with La Liga record not seen in 65 years

Real Madrid are enjoying the goals of Kylian Mbappe, who has broken a Cristiano Ronaldo record in La Liga.

Mbappe sets the record straight on Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons after winning Golden Boot with Real Madrid

Mbappe sets the record straight on Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons after winning Golden Boot with Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe received the Golden Boot and spoke about comparisons with Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi’s rare impressive Ligue 1 record still stands strong two years after PSG exit: Even Kylian Mbappe and Osumane Dembele failed to catch up

Lionel Messi’s rare impressive Ligue 1 record still stands strong two years after PSG exit: Even Kylian Mbappe and Osumane Dembele failed to catch up

For Kylian Mbappe, the prince of Paris turned Madrid superstar, and Ousmane Dembele, the electric 2025 Ballon d’Or winner who sparked a new era, the challenge was as symbolic as it was statistical. Both men pushed, created, and dazzled — yet one rare record from Messi’s time in Ligue 1 remains out of reach.

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks personal goalscoring record from his European career at Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks personal goalscoring record from his European career at Al Nassr

With a brace on Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo ended up breaking a personal goalscoring record from his European career now at Al Nassr.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo