Cristiano Ronaldo at serious risk of Golden Boot heartbreak: Ivan Toney shatters 10-year Saudi Pro League record in bid to stop Al-Nassr captain from making history

The battle for supremacy in the Saudi Pro League is reaching a dramatic climax, and the rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Ivan Toney has suddenly taken center stage. As Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli chase the title and their star forwards compete for the Golden Boot, a stunning development has shaken the race.

A decisive moment arrived during a heated derby clash that could reshape both the scoring charts and the championship battle. What happened that night did more than help a team climb the table; it also placed serious pressure on Ronaldo’s pursuit of a historic individual milestone. Now, with the season entering its final stretch, the question is growing louder: could Ronaldo’s dream of another Golden Boot be slipping away?

The drama unfolded at the packed Alinma Stadium in Jeddah, where Al-Ahli defeated Al-Ittihad 3-1 in a fiery Sea Derby that carried enormous implications for the title race. The breakthrough came midway through the first half when Toney finished a sweeping attacking move. Brazilian winger Galeno burst down the left flank and delivered a precise low cross into the box. Waiting inside the six-yard area was the English striker, who calmly tapped the ball into the net to give Al-Ahli the lead.

The visitors fought back early in the second half. After Steven Bergwijn was brought down inside the penalty area, former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho stepped up to convert from the spot, leveling the match. But the parity lasted only a few minutes. Former Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez restored Al-Ahli’s advantage just before the hour mark with a clinical left-footed strike.

Late in the game, substitute Feras Al-Buraikan capitalized on a defensive mistake to seal the 3-1 victory. The win extended Al-Ahli’s remarkable form, marking its 13th victory in the last 14 league matches and temporarily pushing the club to the top of the Saudi Pro League table, just ahead of Al-Nassr.

The moment that rewrote the record books

While the derby victory grabbed headlines, the significance of Toney’s opening goal ran much deeper. With that strike, the England international reached 24 league goals for the season, strengthening his position at the top of the Golden Boot standings. Ronaldo, by comparison, currently sits on 22 goals, placing him behind his rival with only nine matches remaining.

But the milestone did not stop there. The Englishman’s goal also ensured that he had now produced 29 goal contributions in the league this season, combining 24 goals and five assists. That tally surpassed a long-standing benchmark set by Syrian striker Omar Al Somah, who had recorded 28 goal contributions during the 2015-16 campaign.

In other words, Toney now holds the record for the most goal contributions in a single Saudi Pro League season for Al-Ahli, breaking a mark that had stood for ten years. The achievement highlights just how transformative the 29-year-old has been since arriving in the Middle East.

Direct threat to Ronaldo’s historic ambition

The implications of Toney’s form extend far beyond club records. They strike directly at Ronaldo’s own pursuit of history. The Portuguese icon entered the season chasing an unprecedented feat: becoming the first European player to win the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot in three consecutive seasons.

Ronaldo’s dominance in recent years made that possibility seem almost inevitable. He captured the award in 2024 with 31 goals and repeated the feat in 2025 with 30 goals. Even at the age of 41, his scoring record remains extraordinary.

Over the last three seasons, Ronaldo has consistently produced numbers that rival those of the world’s best strikers. However, Toney’s relentless scoring has now turned what once looked like a comfortable path into a tense and unpredictable duel.