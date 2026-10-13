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Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr make urgent request ahead of Al-Ahli clash in Saudi Pro League as travel issue emerges

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr celebrates scoring
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr celebrates scoring

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr face an unexpected challenge ahead of one of the Saudi Pro League’s most anticipated fixtures, with the club seeking urgent changes to its preparations for the upcoming clash against Al-Ahli. With the match scheduled for Thursday, October 15, uncertainty surrounding the team’s travel plans has raised questions about whether the high-profile encounter can proceed as planned.

The situation has developed following a demanding week for Al-Nassr, which played in continental competition in Riyadh before turning its attention to a crucial domestic fixture in Jeddah. The club is now waiting for a decision that could significantly affect its preparation and recovery time.

Ronaldo’s side has formally requested that the Saudi Pro League postpone its match against Al-Ahli, according to reports from Rotana Sport and other Saudi media outlets. The fixture is scheduled for Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 9 p.m. local time in Jeddah, but the club has yet to receive confirmation that the request will be accepted.

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The uncertainty has also affected the team’s immediate plans. According to reports attributed to Ali Alabdallah and other accounts covering the club, Al-Nassr had not departed Riyadh while awaiting further developments, with its delegation reportedly prepared to travel if the match remained on schedule.

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The travel problem behind the postponement request

The main issue is disruption to air travel from Riyadh, which could force Al-Nassr to make an approximately 11-hour journey by road to Jeddah. Such a trip would leave the players with less time to recover and prepare for a match that carries significant implications for the league standings.

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The problem comes after an exhausting continental fixture on Monday, October 12. Al-Nassr’s 3-1 AFC Champions League Elite victory over Uzbekistan’s Neftchi Fergana was reportedly delayed by around an hour following a security alert in Riyadh linked to a missile threat attributed to Houthi forces.

The alert prompted a Civil Defense warning and disrupted the evening’s preparations. The 41-year-old veteran featured in the victory, but the late finish and subsequent travel uncertainty have complicated the club’s preparations for its next match.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr celebrates scoring

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr celebrates scoring

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Why the Al-Ahli clash matters

The encounter is widely regarded as one of the Saudi Pro League’s major fixtures, often described as a clasico because of the stature of the two clubs. Al-Nassr sits third with 19 points from eight matches, while Al-Ahli occupies sixth place with 15 points.

Both clubs have ambitions of challenging near the top of the table, making the timing of the fixture particularly important. Al-Nassr will want to maintain its momentum after the continental victory, while Al-Ahli will look to take advantage of playing at home.

A long journey immediately before the match could affect Al-Nassr’s energy levels and preparation. The club’s request therefore raises a wider question about how leagues should respond when exceptional circumstances interfere with player recovery and scheduled travel.

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