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Is Lamine Yamal playing today? Confirmed lineups for Galatasaray vs Barcelona in 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

World Soccer Talk

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Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.
Galatasaray host Barcelona at a venue where European nights carry extra weight, and this Champions League clash pits two sides heading in opposite directions in form.
Galatasaray lost 1-3 to Sporting on September 9, a result that leaves Okan Buruk needing a response in front of their own fans.
Barcelona arrive in good shape after a 5-1 win over Feyenoord on September 9, giving Hansi Flick’s side momentum heading into Istanbul.
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Lamine will play as starter for Barcelona. The Spanish side won’t have Raphinha available for this match.

Galatasaray confirmed lineup

Buruk sets up in a 4-2-3-1 with Ugurcan Cakir behind a back line of Jakobs, Elmali and Sanchez. Torreira and Sara sit as the double pivot, screening for an attacking trio of Sallai, Akgün and Rafael Leão just behind lone striker Victor Osimhen. There are no absences listed, so Buruk can call on his full group, with Leão’s pace on the left offering a direct outlet against Barcelona’s back four.
Galatasaray confirmed starting XI (4-2-3-1): Ugurcan Çakir, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Eren Elmali, Lucas Torreira, Davinson Sánchez, Ismail Jakobs, Yunus Akgün, Mario Lemina, Victor Osimhen, Aleksey Batrakov, Rafael Leão. Coach: Okan Buruk.
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Barcelona confirmed lineup

Flick lines Barcelona up in a 4-3-3 behind goalkeeper Joan García, with Cancelo, Cubarsí, Kounde and Eric García forming the back line. Pedri and Rodri anchor midfield alongside Dani Olmo, while Lamine Yamal, Gabriel Jesus and Anthony Gordon make up the front three. No absences are listed, meaning Flick has his preferred group available, with Yamal’s movement against Galatasaray’s full backs likely to be a central feature of the visitors’ approach.
Barcelona confirmed starting XI (4-3-3): Joan García, Eric García, João Cancelo, Rodri, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Dani Olmo, Pedri, Fermín López, Lamine Yamal, Anthony Gordon. Coach: Hansi Flick.
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