Why was Al Nassr vs Neftchi Fergana kickoff delayed at 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite?

The AFC Champions League Elite fixture between Al Nassr and Neftchi Fergana at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh was officially postponed following heightened security alerts in the Saudi Arabian capital. Match officials halted pre-game preparations after regional air defense activity and a missile strike in the wider Riyadh metropolitan area triggered emergency security protocols surrounding the stadium, as reported by Ryan Rozbiani.

In response to the safety advisory, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and local organizers intervened to suspend stadium operations, prioritizing the well-being of players, coaching staff, and spectators. Uzbek side Neftchi Fergana and their traveling delegation, who had landed in Riyadh via charter flight ahead of the contest, remained in safe isolation at their hotel while awaiting formal updates from tournament officials.

Competition administrators are currently reviewing logistical options to determine when the group stage encounter will be played. Potential solutions under discussion between football authorities and both clubs include rescheduling the fixture for a later date or relocating the match to a neutral venue to ensure it can be conducted safely.

Will the game be played?

According to authorities, the game has been delayed due to missile strikes targeting Riyadh. The match was scheduled to be played at Al-Awwal Park, located in the capital city.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Reports indicate that kickoff initially suffered a 30-minute delay, but that revised time has already passed. Announcements over the stadium public address system instructed fans inside the venue to remain calm, stay in their seats, and await further official updates.

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As of now, The Nassr Tribune reports that the game will start at 10:15 PM Saudi time (3:15 PM ET). Although Al-Awwal Park has not suffered any direct hits, authorities decided to delay it due to any potential problems.