Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr face major fixture congestion as new Al-Ahli date could decide Saudi Pro League title race

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr are facing a significant scheduling challenge that could have major consequences for their Saudi Pro League campaign. A change to the league calendar has created an unusual situation for the Riyadh club, with two high-profile encounters against a major rival now set to arrive within a little over a month of each other.

The revised schedule has also affected other leading Saudi clubs, raising questions about squad rotation, player recovery and the potential impact on the title race. With the season approaching its decisive stages in March and April, Al-Nassr will have to manage a demanding run of fixtures carefully.

The Saudi Pro League has rescheduled three Matchweek 9 fixtures, citing logistical considerations and the need to ensure minimum rest periods between matches. Under the revised schedule, Al-Riyadh will face Al-Hilal on December 19, 2026, while Al-Ittihad will meet Al-Shabab on the same day.

The most significant change concerns Al-Ahli’s meeting with Al-Nassr, which has been moved to March 6, 2027, after originally being scheduled for October 15, 2026. The decision means supporters will have to wait several additional months for one of the league’s most anticipated encounters.

Tweet placeholder

Al-Nassr faces demanding March schedule

The postponement has created a challenging sequence for Ronaldo’s team, which is scheduled to travel to Jeddah to face Al-Ahli on March 6 before hosting Al Ittihad in Riyadh on March 11. Al-Nassr will therefore face two major rivals in the space of five days, placing additional importance on recovery, squad depth and tactical preparation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both matches could prove significant in the battle for league points, particularly if the title race remains tight heading into the spring. Al-Ahli presents a difficult away test, while Al-Ittihad’s visit will give Al-Nassr little time to recover before another demanding contest.

For Ronaldo, these fixtures could provide opportunities to influence the outcome of the campaign, but the short turnaround will also test the team’s ability to maintain consistent performances. The coaching staff may need to rotate players carefully to keep the squad fresh without sacrificing results.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC

Advertisement

Advertisement

The congestion becomes even more complicated

The rescheduling has produced another unusual twist: Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli are now scheduled to meet twice within approximately 40 days. After the March 6 fixture in Jeddah, the return league match is set for April 15 at Al-Nassr’s Al Awwal Park in Riyadh.

That creates two important meetings between the same opponents during a crucial stretch of the season. The results could influence the title race directly, while also shaping the momentum and confidence of both teams heading into the closing weeks.

For Al-Nassr, the challenge extends beyond preparing for a single derby. The club must balance its domestic ambitions with the demands of a crowded football calendar, including potential commitments in continental competition.

Advertisement