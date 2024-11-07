Cristiano Ronaldo has seemingly quashed speculation linking him with a move to Al Hilal, stating his intention to remain at Al Nassr. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who joined Al Nassr in December 2022, has enjoyed a prolific spell in Saudi Arabia, scoring an impressive 74 goals in just 84 appearances.

However, reports suggested that Al Hilal, seeking to terminate Neymar’s contract, were keen to bring Ronaldo to their ranks.

Despite Al Hilal’s reported interest and their seemingly limitless funds, Ronaldo has publicly stated his desire to remain in Saudi Arabia. In an interview with Portuguese TV channel Now last August, he stated: “I don’t know if I will retire soon, in two or three years, but probably I will retire here at Al Nassr. I’m happy at this club, I feel good in this country too. I’m happy to play in Saudi Arabia and I want to continue.”

A focus on international duty

His statement further clarified his commitment, emphasizing his focus on international duty with Portugal: “When I leave the national team, I won’t tell anyone in advance and it will be a very spontaneous decision on my part, but also a very well thought-out one. Right now what I want is to be able to help the national team in their upcoming matches. We have the Nations League ahead of us and I would really like to play.”

Al Hilal’s search continues

With Ronaldo seemingly committed to Al Nassr, Al Hilal’s pursuit of a high-profile replacement for Neymar will have to look elsewhere. The Saudi club, backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), possesses almost limitless financial resources, meaning that securing a world-class replacement for the Brazilian superstar remains entirely feasible.

However, this unexpected rejection from Ronaldo significantly alters their plans, creating a fascinating development in the already dynamic landscape of the Saudi Pro League. The search for Neymar’s replacement continues.