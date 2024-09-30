The Swiss Model has drastically shaken up the UEFA Champions League, and the Leagues Cup may be able to learn something from it. For reference, the Swiss Model eliminated the traditional group-stage games in the UEFA Champions League. Rather than eight groups of four teams playing each other twice, there is one connected league. Thirty-six teams will play a total of eight games, with those finishing higher in this cohesive league advancing.

The Leagues Cup, on the other hand, follows a more traditional route despite having more teams. Every MLS and Liga MX team splits into 15 groups of three teams. Therefore, each team plays two games, with the top two advancing to the round of 32. Having such a limited number of games has consequences and benefits. For example, playing one poor game could set up a team for failure. That said, 32 out of 47 teams play in the knockout stages. That is 68% of all teams reaching the elimination rounds.

Shifting to the format of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League would be an interesting look. Not only does the Champions League accommodate more teams. It increases the number of fixtures. MLS and Liga MX could look into expanding the first phase to embrace more of a league look. Bumping up the number of games in that first phase could, in turn, lower the number of games in the knockout phase. For example, each team could play six first-stage games, up from two that currently exist. Each team could host three games, and each team could play three on the road. At the end of that, the top 16 teams in a league phase would advance to the knockout rounds.

It would not be perfect, and there would need to be certain accommodations for Mexican teams. Yet, it would make it more likely the best teams would advance in the event they play two games poorly. That said, it would struggle to fit into busy MLS and Liga MX schedules.

Leagues Cup with Swiss Model opens doors for more fixtures

One of the key arguments for the new-look UEFA Champions League is that bigger teams play one another earlier on. Teams in Pot One of the UCL draw will play two Pot One teams. They also play two teams from Pots Two, Three and Four. MLS and Liga MX do not have the same disparity in the quality of teams. For the most part, the Leagues Cup is an even competition. Drawing opponents can still come down to general location. For example, teams on the east can play teams on the west. Regardless, playing more games can provide different kinds of matches between opponents.

It would also be more of an opportunity to play games in Mexico. Each game in the 2023 and 2024 Leagues Cup was in the United States, including contests involving two Liga MX or Canadian teams. Having more games would spread it out further and potentially increase fan involvement.

For competitive purposes, the Swiss Model can help the Leagues Cup. If Liga MX, which ranked above MLS in the Opta World Rankings, wants to prove itself against MLS, it needs more games. Monterrey and Chivas, which were two of the top teams in the 2023/24 Liga MX season, failed to escape the group stage of the 2024 Leagues Cup. Chivas lost both its games on penalties, while Monterrey missed out because it lost a penalty shootout. Eliminate the point system associated with the Leagues Cup and play more games like the Swiss Model.

Swiss Model increases number of games where there is no room for growth

Granted, playing more games is not always a solution. While it may increase competitiveness, coaches and players have voiced their opposition to playing so many games. Teams reaching the Leagues Cup Final played six games. For comparison, teams in the UEFA Champions League that reached the final played 13 games. In the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League, teams could play as many as 17 games depending on where they finish. Critics have lamented that many games, rightly so.

Major League Soccer has not been willing to budge on changing the Leagues Cup. It allowed the top four teams in Liga MX to set up hubs in the United States, but that did not pan out well for Monterrey and Chivas. Expanding the tournament to the Swiss Model would force these Liga MX teams to spend more time in the United States, assuming the tournament does not travel to Mexico. That would be almost too damaging for the Mexican top flight. In other words, the Swiss Model would only work if it happened in the United States and Mexico and Canada. In truth, that is the way it should be regardless.

This is strictly hypothetical, and MLS and Liga MX have no intention of changing the format. However, it would be worth considering to bring in interest for the competition.

PHOTOS: IMAGO