The Madrid derby between Atletico and Real took a turn on Sunday after several incidents, including those with racist undertones. Atletico Madrid tied the game with a goal in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time. However, the lasting impact of the game is, unfortunately, concerning Atletico supporters. Real Madrid players accused supporters of racist chants. Also, fans threw projectiles on the pitch toward Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Fortunately, Atletico Madrid has taken steps to ensure this kind of action has the proper consequences. For one, Atletico successfully apprehended one of the culprits who threw something at Thibaut Courtois. Sunday’s Madrid derby suffered from a 15-minute delay because fans behind the Real Madrid net lobbed various objects on the pitch. This included lighters and other firm objects. Atletico manager Diego Simeone and the club captain Koke pleaded with fans to stop what they were doing.

Authorities identified one fan. Atletico thus banned him for life from all of the club’s games. Yet, he was far from alone in targeting Courtois and other Real Madrid players. Many Atletico Madrid fans who committed these acts were wearing face masks and hoods. Consequently, it has been a challenge for authorities to properly identify who threw things on the pitch. The club’s security department is still working with Madrid police to apprehend other individuals who caused the delay in the game.

Atletico Madrid bans things that conceal identity of attendees

As this has made the process more challenging, Atletico Madrid released a statement saying it is banning all garments and clothing that otherwise impede authorities in locating an individual.

“The club will imminently incorporate into its internal regulations the prohibition of using inside the stadium any element or garment that prevents distinguishing the face of a person in order to hide their identity, which until now was not contemplated in our regulations. In the event of non-compliance with this rule, they will be immediately expelled from the stadium,” the club said. That includes hoods, balaclavas, scarves and other similar garments.

Atletico Madrid working for bans after racist incident

The issues from the Metropolitano also shed light on a long-standing issue in Spain. There were more racist chants at Real Madrid winger Vinicius. The Brazilian has been the target of racism from several cohorts of fans, and that was no different on Sunday. The Anti-Violence Commission met on Monday morning to discuss Sunday’s events and to see if any further action is necessary. LaLiga President Javier Tebas has been a staunch opponent of racism in the league. Recently, he revealed he would support jail sentences for those found guilty of racism.

PHOTOS: IMAGO