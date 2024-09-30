Luis Enrique dropped Ousmane Dembélé from the PSG squad facing Arsenal on Tuesday. The French international was Ligue 1’s best assist-maker in his debut season with the Parisians. He also started the new campaign on a scintillating form as he already scored more goals than last season.

But Friday’s game against his ex-club Stade Rennais suddenly created friction between the fleet-footed winger and his outspoken coach. Subsequently, Dembélé is out of Enrique’s 22-man list for PSG’s trip to London.

PSG’s boss played down the incident by saying, “There was no fight between us. There was simply an issue concerning his obligation towards the team. I want the best for the team, and I left him out,” Enrique said.

Dembélé in top form, but out of squad when Arsenal welcomes PSG

L’Equipe reported the two parties clashed after PSG maintained their lead in the Ligue 1 standings with a 3-1 success over Rennes. Dembélé was the provider for Bradley Barcola’s opening goal and he was only substituted off eight minutes from time.

At first, it was taken as another move by Enrique to rest one of his key players for the Champions League. The former Barcelona coach did the same with his captain Marquinhos and Barcola, who scored a brace to take his tally to six goals.

But Dembélé criticized Enrique’s in-game decision in a post-match debriefing session. The assist continued his run of direct goal involvement in all Ligue 1 games this season. Dembélé scored the goal that put the champions ahead in the 85th minute against Le Havre in the season opener.

Before September’s international break, he provided two assists in their 6-0 rout of Montpellier and won a penalty against Lille. After his brace against Brest, Enrique praised his transformation in front of the goal by saying “he’s more confident than before.”

Despite starting the game on the bench, Dembélé was on target even when PSG dropped points for the first time this season against Reims. He was back in the starting lineup against Rennes before the unexpected turn of events afterward.

Kylian Mbappe and Dembélé missed the final league game of last season after PSG granted them special permission to attend the Cannes Film Festival.

Doué most likely to replace him at Emirates Stadium

Tuesday’s game would’ve been Dembélé’s 50th appearance for the club. Instead, Désiré Doué is now expected to start in his place on PSG’s left flank. Doué was close to joining Bayern Munich before Nasser Al Khelaifi personally got involved to secure his signature.

Vitinha’s return could also see Enrique opt for another solution. With the Portugal international back in midfield, PSG can utilize Kang-In Lee on the left wing. Randal Kolo Muani can fill the void left by Lee up front.

Mikel Arteta’s big game tactics divided opinions in their recent performances against Tottenham Hotspur, Atalanta and Manchester City. But he’s now back on the tactics board after this late development. “I heard the news just before the press conference and I’m surprised. We’ve already done a lot of preparation on PSG playing with him because he’s a key player,” Arteta said.

Arsenal’s coach spent 18 months on loan at PSG on his playing days. Enrique’s side started their Champions League campaign with a last-gasp win over Girona.

