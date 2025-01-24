As European action resumes, the race for two additional Champions League places in the 2025-26 season has intensified. These coveted spots will be awarded based on the collective performances of clubs from competing leagues across all European competitions this season, including the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League.

Currently, the Premier League leads the standings, with Serie A and La Liga also in the mix. The outcome of this race could significantly impact the allocation of European spots and reshape competition dynamics in these leagues.

UEFA introduced a revamped Champions League format this season, expanding the tournament to a 36-team league phase. Four additional places were added, with two designated for leagues that perform best in European competitions.

Coefficient rankings: Key factor

The allocation of these spots relies on UEFA coefficient rankings, which measure the collective performance of clubs from each league. Points are awarded for results:

2 points for a win ,

, 1 point for a draw ,

, 0 points for a loss.

These points are averaged by dividing the total points earned by the number of teams from that country participating in Europe. Bonus points are also granted for advancing through knockout stages, with higher rewards in the Champions League.

For instance, a nation earning 60 coefficient points with seven teams in Europe would have an average score of 8.571 (60/7).

Current Standings: Premier League in Command

With one round remaining in the Champions League and Europa League league phases, England stands in a commanding position. According to Opta, the Premier League has a 97.9% chance of securing one of the extra UCL spots.

While the Premier League has an edge, Serie A and La Liga remain in contention. Italy boasts eight clubs still in the running, including Juventus and Napoli, who have shown strong performances. Spain’s prospects rely heavily on Real Madrid and Barcelona’s progress in the Champions League.

However, both leagues face challenges in matching England’s depth. La Liga has only a 24% chance of earning an extra UCL spot, while Serie A fares better with a 76.2% chance.

Impact on Premier League teams

If the Premier League secures an extra Champions League spot, the fifth-place team in the league table would qualify for the 2025/26 UCL season. This could significantly alter the race for European qualification in England, where clubs like Newcastle, Chelsea, and Bournemouth are battling for positions.

Interestingly, a team like Manchester City, currently struggling in the Champions League league phase, could benefit from this additional slot. If City were to finish fifth in the Premier League while missing out on European qualification this season, they could still re-enter the UCL next year through the extra spot.